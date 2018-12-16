UPDATE: Help GK gofundme campaign successfulDominica News Online - Sunday, December 16th, 2018 at 1:15 PM
The help GK get back on track Gofundme campaign has been successful. The total raised on gofundme was 1,575 US dollars. Lead organizer of the campaign, Michele Henderson, released this message via the Gofundme page:
In keeping with GoFundMe requirements and to keep all of you updated on this project you so generously contributed to, I make the following announcements:
I am Michele Henderson, founder of DA Creative United. This is a group set up to provide support for people in the creative industries in Dominica. Jordan Gerome and I are the founding members of this support group. I was very touched by his story and decided as a fellow creative person to help.
We will be withdrawing the funds from GoFundMe on Monday and will be depositing them directly to Jordan’s account.
Thank you ALL for your kindness and generosity! Have an amazing holiday season!
1 Comment
I hate when monies are raise in the form of helping someon or the country people can never know the amount. I never heard the amount barbados raise for Erika there was money collected at a show in jersey for someone back home the same night eveybody knew how much was donated . Correct me if I’m wrong, i know they also collected in Dominica, but never heard the a grand total. Is there a reason?
ADMIN: The amount was updated in the article.