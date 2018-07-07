A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in this case within 36 hours.

At 8am, Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 11.7 degrees north and longitude 50.3 degrees west or about 779 miles east south-east of Dominica. Beryl is moving west north-west at 14 mph (22km/h) with maximum sustained winds are near 75mph or 120km/h. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday either very near or over Dominica. Beryl is becoming less organized and if this trend continues, then Beryl may be downgraded to a tropical storm later this morning. However, short-term changes in intensity, up or down, could occur over the next day or two and Beryl could still maintain hurricane status while moving across the Lesser Antilles.

A Hurricane Watch remains is in effect for Dominica at 8:00am this morning. Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and to make all necessary preparations. Regardless of intensity, a deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Dominica by tonight, increasing to widespread moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting to hurricane force by Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rough to dangerously high seas are expected to begin affecting Dominica by Sunday night through to Monday.

All users of the sea are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Current rainfall amount projected for Dominica is between 6 to 12 inches (150 to 300mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparation to protect property and should return to port by early Sunday. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 6am Sunday July 8, 2018.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding is possible from Sunday night. A FLOOD WARNING will be in effect for Dominica from 12 noon Sunday July 8 to 2pm Monday July 9, 2018.

The next update on Hurricane Beryl will be issued by the Meteorological Service at 11a.m.