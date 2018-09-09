UPDATE: Little change in strength as Isaac heads to DominicaDominica News Online - Sunday, September 9th, 2018 at 11:55 PM
At 11:00 am Hurricane Isaac showed little change in strength as it moves westward towards Dominica and Dominicans have been advised to prepare for its arrival.
At 11:00 am, Hurricane Isaac, was located near latitude 14.7 degrees north and longitude 43.9 degrees west or about 1,150 miles east of the Windward Islands.
Isaac is moving west at a forward speed of 14mph (22km/h) with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph or 120 km/h.
Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two and Isaac is expected to weaken by the middle of the week on approaching the islands.
On the forecast track, the system is expected to pass over or near to Dominica late Wednesday into Thursday. However, activity associated with the system should begin affecting Dominica by early Wednesday.
Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 10 miles or 20 km from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km).
Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and to make all necessary preparations to protect life and property.
A WATCH OR WARNING MAY BE ISSUED FOR DOMINICA BY EARLY TOMORROW.
The next update will be at 5:00 pm.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
@Lover of DA – Intercession of Mary? Huh? What utter nonsense. Which Mary? The mother of Jesus? Why all you continue to willfully meddle in these false heretical doctrines dere nuh?
Please be guided by God’s word as follows:
1 Timothy 2:5 – For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; (KJV)
Simple, straight forward English – the verse explains itself.
This is a frightening phenomenon. The storms seem to be directly targeting Dominica. I don’t believe , as many have opined, it’s because of evil doings. It’s more because of geographic location. Let’s all hope that Hurricane Isaac wind speed will be drastically reduced by the time it makes landfall. May God look on these our chain of islands favorably. After this storm passes, let’s hope that Dominica’s troubles be less and blessings be more. Try your best to kept safe my people
To KEEP safe not to KEPT safe . Typo error
Geographical location? Whappen, Dominica just move to this location a few years ago man? hahaha You right the first time, it is because of all the nonsense that going on. You cross the floor and weaken Dominicans hope? Well cross over Dominica now and weaken it more! Nobody not asking themselves a question, or we as a nation realize what is reallllyyyyyyy happening? NO, most waiting to go and beg for taupaulien because they yet to cover properly since they can’t afford, and then get disrespected over again and still go and jump in the costume band… this time they will name the sections Sot, Dumb, Blind and Retarded. They will still participate. I good with allu as a people, ya’ll rather stay and suffer all type of mal than take a risk and fix the country how it should be. I will survive no matter what tho.
Well look trouble in church yard. We already have hurricane Skerrit destroying us and he is now joined by hurricane Isaac? Well they tell us to prepare but I not preparing nou boy I doing just like Skerrit praying for Isaac to do some damage so more world bank money could flow, just in time for the election
Almighty and Nerciful God
Through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother Mary please protect Dominica and all the other islands from all hurricanes.
I thank you Mother Mary, thank you Mighty God
Not surprising…not surprising at all.
I will say what I said on my Facebook page, and I quote,
“Take heed Dominicans and the rest of the Caribbean. Turn away from your wicked and ignorant ways. Do you want the face the wrath of God? Do not put the Lord your God to the test. Pray and pray hard that you do not suffer God’s wrath. After God sent Maria you have yet to turn back to God and insist on rebelling against him. Do-not-test-God. God has sent me the message that because you have refused to change away from your evil ways, Dominica shall suffer a Hurricane on the same level as Maria, and possible even worst. Your punishment shall be imminent unless you cast away your wicked, foolish, ignorant and evil ways and turn back to him.
Dominicans…and the rest of the Caribbean…You have been warned.”
That…or suffer the Wrath of God, for he is not only a Loving, Patient and All-Seeing God, but a Vengeful one as well. And we WILL be Judged fairly by him.