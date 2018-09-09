At 11:00 am Hurricane Isaac showed little change in strength as it moves westward towards Dominica and Dominicans have been advised to prepare for its arrival.

At 11:00 am, Hurricane Isaac, was located near latitude 14.7 degrees north and longitude 43.9 degrees west or about 1,150 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Isaac is moving west at a forward speed of 14mph (22km/h) with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph or 120 km/h.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two and Isaac is expected to weaken by the middle of the week on approaching the islands.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to pass over or near to Dominica late Wednesday into Thursday. However, activity associated with the system should begin affecting Dominica by early Wednesday.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 10 miles or 20 km from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km).

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and to make all necessary preparations to protect life and property.

A WATCH OR WARNING MAY BE ISSUED FOR DOMINICA BY EARLY TOMORROW.

The next update will be at 5:00 pm.