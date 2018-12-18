Political activist and talk show host Artherton “Athie” Martin appeared in magistrate’s court today, Wednesday, December 18th, charged with incitement to block a public road in Roseau.

Cara Shillingford serves as lead counsel along with Julian Prevost, David Bruney and Joshua Francis on his defense team.

Martin was not required to enter a plea as the matter is an indictable one which will be heard in the High Court.

The accused was granted bail in the sum $7,000.00 with Dr. Irving Pascal serving as surety.

The charge stems from statements, which according to the charge sheet, were made by Martin at an “unlawful” protest in Roseau in which he asked members of the public to block the road.

Protesters insist that Martin’s call for a roadblock followed previous requests by protesters to the police to divert traffic from the area in which they were located and which was posing a threat to their safety.

The protest action was organized by the Concerned Citizens Movement to impress on the Electoral Commision the need for electoral reform in Dominica.

Martin’s matter was adjourned to 1st April 2019.