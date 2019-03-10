Police say that 16 year-0ld Rianna Serrant who was reported missing on Saturday March 9, 2019 and found this morning, Sunday March 10, 2019 appears to be in good health.

Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force informs the public that Rianna Serrant of Pte. Michel who was abducted on Saturday March 9th, in Pte. Michel was located in Stockfarm this morning Sunday March 10th, 2019 by a resident who called the police. Rianna appeared to be in good health and reunited with her parents in Pte. Michel,” Edwards stated.

DNO reported earlier today, based on information received from journalist Matt Peltier who was at police headquarters, that the teenager had been found.

Peltier said the girl’s parents were also at police headquarters at the time he gave his report.