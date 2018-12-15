Riot police were called to disperse protesters at a protest organized by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) today, after the growing crowd blocked the road demanding that traffic be diverted.

Dominica News Online (DNO) was informed that the police fired tear gas into the crowd which affected a number of people.

CCM president, Loftus Durand, told Matt Peltier in an interview conducted for DNO, that the protest had been very peaceful up to the point where the crowd started to grow.

“It reach a point this afternoon where the crowd started to grow. As a result of that, the traffic was basically causing a situation of putting the people’s life at risk as the people took it upon themselves, basically, to ask the police to redirect the traffic and so the police choose not to do that in the time that they asked, “ Durand recounted. “So, the people decided to block the road, meaning form a line across the road so that no vehicle could pass.”

He said the police did eventually redirect the traffic but by then the crowd had become quite agitated and were verbally directing their anger at the police. He said at that point, the organizers decided that the protest would end at 5:00 pm.

He continued, “It was about 4:30 thereabouts and we heard Mr. Valentine, Superintendent or whatever his position is; he came with a megaphone, basically saying something but what he was saying, nobody could actually hear him. They came basically with some signs saying the crowd needs to disperse or tear gas will be fired.”

It is believed that Superintendent Valentine was using the megaphone to read the riot act to the protesters.

Within ten minutes, Durand recounts, the police fired tear gas canisters at the crowd.

“Now in military language, that tear gas that I know, is supposed to be thrown up in the air to get the attention of the protesters to move out but they basically threw the tear gas at a very vertical angle and one of the canisters of tear gas burst right through one of the protester’s vehicle, the back glass, that is,” he said. “And a lot of protesters, little children, they got tear gassed and bearing in mind we have a gas station right where we were protesting.”

DNO was not able to independently verify this information but a young man who was affected by the tear gas, told Matt Peltier that he vomited blood.

Another protester , known as Jimbo, said he had just finished tying his placard at the back of his vehicle and was getting ready to leave when his vehicle got hit by a tear gas canister.

“I saw them coming so I prepare myself. I took my kerchief from my pocket; I wet it and I sat there tying my..when I was about to finish, I heard a thing pass [close] me and I heard a noise and I couldn’t see anything again.” Jimbo stated. “It’s a good thing I had the cloth, otherwise, I’d be a dead man. Then a lady..when a lady come to the vehicle, someone pour water on my head. I don’t even know who pour water on my head but I appreciate that very much..”

Durand said the incident warrants “an investigation locally and certainly, an international investigation.”

He added, “Because we, in Dominica, we will not relent. The police in Dominica, under the direction of the government, cannot intimidate we, the people and we will say it loud and clear that that tactic cannot work.”

The CCM president has vowed that the protest action will continue.