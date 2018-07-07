A state of emergency and curfew in Dominica to coincide with the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl will come into effect from 4.00 pm on Sunday to 4.00 pm on Monday but these measures will be immediately set aside if the storm dies before it reaches Dominica.

Prime Minister Roosevelt earlier today announced that a state of emergency and curfew would be imposed but indicated that the specifics would be announced later today. He made good that promise at a meeting with residents and hurricane shelter volunteers in Roseau earlier this evening.

“The state of emergency will take effect tomorrow from 4.00 pm and also the curfew will take effect from 4.00 pm tomorrow until 4.00pm on Monday afternoon,” the prime minister told the gathering. He said the declaration will be read out tomorrow so the public can be apprised of the contents of the declaration of the state of emergency and the curfew.

Skerrit said however, that if the storm dies before it makes landfall in Dominica, the state of emergency and the curfew will be immediately set aside.

“But these are necessary, precautionary measures that we are taking and I want those who are not in favour of it to look beyond how you see life and to have a broader perspective on life and let us understand that the state has to take decisions it has to take,” the prime minister argued.

Skerrit made reference to countries “further north” which he said he understood had also declared a state of emergency.

“And the storm is very far from them but having lived certain experiences, you learn from them and you take the necessary measures,” he said.

On Friday July 6, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello declared a state of emergency “due to the potential impacts from Beryl in the coming days.”