Tropical Storm Beryl continues to weaken as it approaches Dominica. The storm is now recorded at 45mph or 75km/h with higher gusts. However, Dominicans are advised caution as the storm warning remains in effect according to the Dominica Meteorological Service.

At 5am, Tropical Storm Beryl was located near latitude 13.7 degrees north and longitude 56.0 degrees west or about 370 miles east south-east of Dominica. Beryl is moving west north westward at 20 mph (31km/h). On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will move over or near to Dominica this evening into tonight. Beryl is likely to weaken to a trough of low pressure after moving across the Lesser Antilles.

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and to continue making all necessary preparations. Regardless of intensity, a deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Dominica during today into tonight with moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting to tropical storm force by this afternoon into Monday.

Very rough seas are expected to begin affecting Dominica by this afternoon through to Monday. All users of the sea are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Current rainfall amount projected for Dominica is between 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.