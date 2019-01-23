US backs Opposition Leader as Venezuela’s presidentDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 at 2:56 PM
Tens of thousands of Venezuelans are taking to the streets in protest against President Nicolás Maduro.
BBC News has reported that Juan Guaidó, who called for the demonstrations, declared himself acting leader in Caracas on Wednesday.
Mr Maduro was sworn in for a second term earlier this month, amid widespread allegations of vote-rigging.
2 Comments
This is Skerrits ultimate demise, history is never kind to people like them.
Wow the people have had it,Skerrit your time is end of rule is coming soon,know this new guy has been watching your cozying with Maduro.