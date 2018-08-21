Carib Nation TV has released a documentary on Dominican civic leader, and Founding Manager of the Dominica Workshop for the Blind, Alberta Christian, MSA.

Carib Nation TV is a Washington D.C based television service which was established to “educate and entertain Caribbean and American viewers, through programs that would enhance intercultural relations and instill deep cultural pride, while perpetuating the rich Caribbean culture.”

The documentary, ‘A Woman of Substance – The Life & Times of Alberta Christian’, was released on August 19, 2018 by Carib Nation TV, in Washington, DC under its Director Larry Sindass.

In her wide-ranging commentary in the documentary, Christian, who was born in St. Joseph, Dominica in 1929, stresses the importance of faith, education and disciplined effort in building a productive Caribbean community or any civilization.

She discusses her role in the 4-H Club movement while at school, during World War II. With looting German U-Boats destroying cargo ships bringing food imports to the islands, Christian relates how Dominicans made salt from evaporated sea water, sugar from squeezed cane juice, and bread from cassava, dried yams and breadfruits. She further speaks to her civic leadership as a founding member of the local Red Cross and National Women’s Council as essential in giving her the satisfaction that she made her community a better place.

In 1982, at the Independence Day Military Parade, Christian received high honours from a grateful nation when the Government of Dominica bestowed her with for the Meritorious Service Award medal.

In 1988, she retired from the Dominica civil service after having served for twenty-five years as the Founding Manager of the Dominica Workshop for the Blind. In that position, she taught the blind and other disabled persons in Dominica to earn a living by making crafts such as baskets, trays, hampers and other household items.

Christian bore seven children— four 4 boys and three girls—from her marriage of 57 years to World War II British Army veteran and long-time fire officer Wendell McKenzie Christian.

In 2017, Alberta Christian, in collaboration with her children Gabriel and Esther Christian, published the memoir ‘A Woman of Substance – The Life & Times of Alberta Christian’.

The book ‘A Woman of Substance: The Life & Times of Alberta Christian’ may be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076PP6YML/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_apa_TLGEBbJK71M02

Watch video documentary of Alberta Christian below