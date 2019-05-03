US citizen, charged with manslaughter of Dominican, says vacation became ‘fight to survive’

The family of Scott Hapgood — the UBS banker accused of manslaughter in the death of an Anguilla hotel worker — released a lengthy statement Thursday claiming that “our dream vacation turned into a chilling nightmare” and a “literal fight to survive.”
The statement claims, “When Scott and our family went on vacation, we never thought he would end up defending himself and our young children against an armed intruder.” The Connecticut family also released a photo allegedly taken after the attack showing the strapping Hapgood with a bloodied face and chest.
Hapgood’s been accused by Anguillan authorities of killing a staff member, Kenny Mitchel, at the luxury Malliouhana resort on April 13 in his room. But the Darien banker has claimed via his reps that it was a case of “self-defense to protect the lives of his young daughters and himself.” The case has caused outrage among many locals who claim Hapgood was given special treatment as a wealthy tourist, as he was jailed but then allowed to post bail and leave the island. Rumors and speculation surrounding the case have popped up on social media sites, including comments on the Royal Anguilla Police Force’s Facebook page.
