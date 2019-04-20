US resident charged with death of Dominican in Anguilla

Gavin Hapgood, a South African living in the US, has been charged with the manslaughter of Dominican, Kenny Richie Marty Mitchel.

At the time of the killing, Hapgood was vacationing with his family at an Anguillan resort where Mitchel worked. According to the Anguillian, the death certificate stated that the cause of death was due to prone restraint, positional asphyxia and blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and torso.

Hapgood was taken into custody by Anguillian authorities where he is to be held in remand until 22 August 2019.

Hapgood’s defense requested bail which was set at $200,000 E.C.

The judge ,Magistrate Keithley Benjamin, denied bail explaining , “the charge of manslaughter is a serious offence.”

He noted that “the court has a discretion on the matter and while there may be good reason for bail to be granted, the court has to balance the interest of the person charged, the public interest and the interest of justice.”

