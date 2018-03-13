The pre-engineering and design phases of a 55 US million dollar project for the rehabilitation of 43.3 kilometres of road on the East coast of Dominica have started.

The sections of road to be rehabilitated are from the Pond Casse roundabout to the Bois Diable junction, the Bois Diable junction to Castle Bruce, Castle Bruce to Hatten Garden and Castle Bruce to Petite Soufriere.

It was announced on Monday that Spanish contractor,`TYPSA, would be undertaking the designs for the project under the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP).

Liaison Officer in the Ministry of Health and the Environment, Dr. Martin Christmas, said that the designs will be framed with mitigation and adaptation measures to include a combination of slope stabilization interventions, road realignments and pavement construction.

He said that an initial assessment of that area done by the Ministry of Public Works and Ports indicated serious vulnerabilities due to extreme flooding from heavy rainfall, severe landslides, rock falls and slope and edge failures.

“As such we have ensured that the approved standards for the road design will meet the highest standard of resilience and should ensure that once completed the roads should have a life of at least 30 years, a structural life of 30 years through road pavement and about 50 years for drainage and bring structures,” he said.

The designs for the road will cost in excess of US$ 1 million dollars.