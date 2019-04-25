UWI official exhorts parents to sacrifice for children’s future

Head at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Dominica, Kimone Joseph has called on parents to make the necessary sacrifices for their children future.

She was the keynote speaker at the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT) 20th National General Meeting (AGM) held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Wednesday.

Joseph spoke on the theme of the DAT AGM, “EDUCATION – An Essential Investment.”

“We cannot talk about education as an investment when parents are not prepared to make the necessary sacrifices for their children future,” she remarked. “Parents need to sacrifice not only funds but time in order to ensure that their children do well.”

According to Joseph, time-and-time again when the National Grade 6 Assessment list comes out or when the CXC results come in, the top students are asked what helped them to succeed?

“And time and time again you hear them on the radio saying, well in addition to my schoolwork, when I got home my father and I would do some extra work or they would say, my mother and I would practice the essays when I got home in the evenings,” she explained.

She said it is a fact that children who get help and encouragement at home are more likely to succeed than those who do not.

“I know, not every parent is capable of providing the help that children need and some may not be able to do the schoolwork themselves. We know that, but if you realize that you cannot help your child yourself, then make the sacrifice and get them into extra lessons,” Joseph advised.

She pointed out that parents need to understand the value of education and the need to ensure that they do all they can for their children to get their best foot in the door.

“For me, what I cannot stand, is when parents do not provide the necessities that their children have to have. They know they have not done so and then they later grudge other people’s children’s success by labeling it as ‘obeah and ‘sorcery’. We need to stop that,” Joseph warned.

She added, “You know what the real obeah and sorcery is, while you were not minding your business at your home with your children, someone else was making the necessary investments in time, in school supplies and in prayers.”

Joseph went on to say that one cannot speak of education as an essential investment, “when teachers sitting here know very well that in their classrooms there are children who live in homes where they are neglected.”

“Where are our parents’ priorities in Dominica?” she asked. “How can the school fees remain unpaid while the Mayfest and the Jazz n’ Creole tickets and outfits have already been bought.”

Meantime, the DAT recognized three retired educators for their years of service in education. They are Eugenia Richards-Scotland, Nelly Roach and Mathilda Toussaint.