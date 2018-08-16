Some 248 students have graduated from the 2018 UWI Open Campus Continuing Professional Education (CPE) for Semester III.

The graduates were presented with their certificates at a ceremony which was held on Tuesday Afternoon in the parking lot of the UWI open campus in Elmshall.

The programme ran from May 28th to July 6th 2018.

Athenia Ambo, outstanding student in Public Speaking and Presentation Skills, said in reference to the course: “I jumped at the chance and registered immediately, believe me I have no regrets.”

In sharing the highlights from her experience, she said she had learnt that “A public speaker is a good person speaking well.” She also added, “Public Speaking is not a show or a theatrical as I once thought.”

The other outstanding students were:

Miguel Woodman for Advanced Microsoft Applications

Nidy Johnson for Sales & Marketing Management

William Smith for Human Resource Management

Mcgrey Joseph for Grant Proposal Writing

Lannick Bardouille for Events Management

Each outstanding student had a moment to share their remarks. A common theme was how thankful the students were to the staff and Lecturers of the UWI Open Campus for the opportunity, with at least one, thanking the students themselves for attending and making these courses possible.

Ms. Kimone Joseph head of the UWI Open Campus in an interview with DNO said the UWI open Campus Dominica is unique in that it has pioneered its own courses, written, researched and designed for the Dominican public.

Examples of these original courses that have already begun are: Credit Union Essentials and Local Government Operations. Another course that’s set to begin on August 20th is Conversational Kwéyol.

Ms. Joseph commented on the huge intake of almost 250 people for the first batch of summer courses. She said part of their success over the years has been due to students providing feedback and telling them what they want to see offered as courses. “People have come on board and have supported us, given us constructive criticism when its necessary and worked with us really, to ensure that the types of programmes that we offer are really the types of programmes that Dominican people want.”

On the topic of Hurricane Maria one year after the storm, Joseph said UWI is stilling facing issues of space due the ongoing renovations and rebuilding at the campus site.

“We have had to do some of our work and some of our classes in external spaces.” She explained, “…and so that has been a challenge for us, trying to timetable and organize everything and ensure that the teachers who are not on site, have the resources they need to be able to function in that external space.”

Joseph also discussed plans to allow people who live far away from Roseau to be able to benefit from such programs.

One plan for the future is to move an entire program into a community. “For example if we wanted to do a program in sustainable agriculture for instance, we would want to move that program into an area like Castle Bruce or Wesley or somewhere, and we will bring the tutor to the community.

Another area the UWI open Campus would like to explore, is to allow individuals who live in communities outside of Roseau and even communities in other parts of the Caribbean, to join in on their face to face courses electronically.

“We know that would be a challenge as not everywhere has electricity and not everywhere has internet access, but we want to pilot that.” She stated, adding that she would like to pick a few people and provide the software so they can stay at home and participate in the course.

This pilot would serve as a test and if all goes well UWI would be able to offer that experience in the future.