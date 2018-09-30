The 2019 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings has ranked the University of the West Indies (UWI) among the world’s top institutions – the only Caribbean institution to make the list.

This puts the UWI in the top five per cent of universities worldwide, with a ranking of 591 out of more than 25,000 recognised universities around the world. A total of 1,258 universities made it to the THE World University Rankings list.

This is not the first time the UWI has been recognized as a top University this year. The regional institution was ranked in the top third of the THE’s Latin America University Rankings at number 37 out of 129 schools.

Vice Chancellor, Sir Hilary Beckles, said he is proud of the accomplishment and remarked: “The excellence of The UWI has been a well-kept secret for far too long. Now, with these very impressive global ranking results, we can begin to share with the world the story of this academic enterprise in the West Indies that highlights the intellectual achievement and scholastic contributions of the Caribbean community.”

His statement is a culmination of an initiative which he announced on becoming Vice Chancellor in 2015. He declared the intent to radically globalize the institution to prepare it for regional and global comparisons within the THE’s rankings.

In order to achieve this goal Vice-Chancellor Beckles established an Office for Global Affairs and funded a redesigned Office of Strategic Planning. This was to allow The UWI to be able to be recognized with the global sector as a premier institution. The THE world University ranking is an outward realization of that effort.

The THE rankings are regarded as the definitive list of the top universities. It is the only global university performance table to judge research-focused universities across key areas such as teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation), international outlook (staff, students and research); citations (research influence); industry income (knowledge transfer).

The UWI is fairly young for a top ranked university at just 70 years old whereas other ranked universities such as University of Cambridge (ranked #2) and Harvard (ranked #6) are 809 and 382 years old respectively. A fact that ads additional significance to this notable achievement.