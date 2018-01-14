UWI Vice Chancellor reacts to Trumps racist statementsDominica News Online - Sunday, January 14th, 2018 at 7:53 PM
KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Profressor Hilary Beckles says the United States needs to respect the Caribbean and Haiti in particular.
Beckles made the statement as the fallout continues over United States President Donald Trump’s reported remarks about Haiti, El Salvador and African nations.
“The democratic, nation-building debt the American nation owes the Caribbean, and the Haitian nation in particular, that resides at its core, is not expected to be repaid but must be respected,” said Sir Hilary in a statement on the weekend.
