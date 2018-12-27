The United Workers Party (UWP) has called for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) administration to cease the alleged practice of requiring Haitian Nationals to pay a bond of US$400 to immigration officials upon entry into the country.

Haiti became a member state of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on 2 July 2002, which allowed for the unrestricted movement of its citizens to other member states, including Dominica, according to the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

In a statement released by the UWP, on Wednesday, 26 December, they claimed that the $US400 deposit for legal entry by Haitians to Dominica, is refundable “upon legal departure from the State within one month of entry.”

The UWP condemned the alleged practice, referring to it as a “discriminatory” and “unpardonable act,” as the requirement was not said to have been imposed on citizens of any other CARICOM member states.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has attempted to contact the Ministry of Immigration and National Security without success so far. However we will continue to seek comment from the appropriate authorities.