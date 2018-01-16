UWP calls on the DLP administration to expand and accelerate Recovery and Reconstruction in the Housing SectorPress release - Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 10:46 AM
The United Workers Party (UWP) is concerned that the present laissez-faire approach of the DLP administration to recovery and reconstruction in the housing sector post-Hurricane Maria will cause many homeowners and families to remain in unsuitable housing conditions for the 2018 hurricane season and beyond.
This DLP administration is well aware that Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica’s housing sector with a billion-dollar hit that left over 4,000 houses destroyed and over 23,000 houses with different levels of roofing and structural damage.
Consequently, thousands of our citizens were left homeless, thousands were forced into temporary uncomfortable housing conditions and thousands more were forced to relocate and even migrate. With the heavy rainfall in recent months, residents in severely compromised housing conditions all over the island face the continuous threats of flooding and landslides.
The government is also aware that just a minority of homeowners whose homes are insured will receive adequate payment from their insurance providers to properly reinstate their homes because the majority were either underinsured or had no home insurance due largely to financial limitations.
The UWP and Dominicans in general are very thankful to our brothers and sisters at home and abroad, the international aid agencies and disaster relief organizations, the development cooperation partners and the entire global family of countries, people and governments represented by the United Nations who have rallied to assist us in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
Included in the wide list of relief supplies, financial and technical aid already received by the Roosevelt Skerrit administration for and on behalf of our suffering fellow citizens are containers of building materials and household items.
Yet, four months after Hurricane Maria and notwithstanding the grave situation facing homeowners and householders, Government has not found it necessary to publicly unveil an equitable method of distributing the housing assistance in its possession to needy citizens particularly the most vulnerable among us.
While we welcome government’s pronouncement of duty-free concession on building materials for the limited period of only six months; it must be noted that the UWP has consistently called for removal of duty on building material as part of measures to stimulate the economy particularly the construction sector.
Accordingly, the UWP calls on Government to immediately implement the following measures to improve and accelerate recovery and reconstruction in the housing sector:
• Inform the public about the amount, value and sources of building materials actually donated and pledged to Dominica to date and government’s plan to utilize these materials for climate resilient rehabilitation and construction of houses
• Immediately commence equitable distribution of building materials and household items in government’s possession to all deserving homeowners and householders, giving priority to the most vulnerable, low-income families whose homes were not insured and single parent householders.
• Procure essential building materials as necessary to supplement that already received for distribution to deserving families.
• Provide a one- time housing assistance grant of no less than $5000 and $2000 to every homeowner and head of household whose annual income fall between $12,000 to $36,000 per annum.
• Allow duty-free concessions and VAT exemption on building materials for a period of not less than one year commencing January 2018.
• Facilitate availability of essential building materials in the local market through the offer of low-interest line of credit to established local hardware suppliers where necessary.
• Allow corporate profit tax exemption for a period of three years to financial institutions who derive such profits from products bearing interest of not more than 4% specifically targeting homeowners and householders.
• Facilitate local private sector participation in the supply and delivery of new housing units nationally. In this regard, we call for adherence to provisions of the Public Procurement Act and forcefully condemn the recent awards of a non-tendered contract for supply of new housing to foreign companies
• Pursuant to the Dominica Building Code and in consultation with the Dominica Societies of Architects and Engineers, the Planning Division, local financial institutions and home insurance providers, appoint a “pool” of Certified Special Inspectors with authority to monitor and issue Technical Compliance Certificates on behalf of the planning authority in respect of post Hurricane Maria residential building repairs and reconstruction works.
• Facilitate a more proactive role for the Physical Planning Division in post-Hurricane Maria reconstruction by appointing a civil engineer to head the Development Control Section of the Division and posting Development Control Officers of that Division in the various districts throughout Dominica.
• Immediately engage appropriate technical assistance personnel coupled with qualified local counterparts to prepare “Area Action Plans” for the protection and/or relocation of vulnerable communities and localities facing imminent environmental threats of flooding and landslides.
The UWP strongly urges the DLP administration to adopt these policy measures in the public interest of effective national reconstruction without further delay.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
Lennox, Skerrit and the cabal do not care one little bit. I mean when speaking publicly they pretend that they care and then they promise all kind of things but they don’t do a thing. All they care about is filling their pockets even more at the expense of Dominica. Most of their time is spend covering up their evil schemes so very little time is left to what they are paid to do, getting the country back on its feet.
The unfortunate impact and consequential circumstances of Hurricane Maria has, notwithstanding, provided Dominica with a seemingly uncanny, yet probably a MUST TAKE Defining moment and opportunity for reconciliation and healing of the Nation and especially among our political parties.
This is a real opportunity for Bi-partisanship and truthfulness irrespective of party or political persuasion. It is HIGH TIME that Dominicans come together. If the Government is right applaud them. when wrong you must also denounce them. And the same goes for the opposition in every respect. I would like to see a TRUTH & RECONCILIATION PRAYER rally organized by leaders of all parties. I do not know if I am asking too much or if I am sounding naïve to most Dominicans but maybe that is what we need.
The Recommendations outlined above are solid ones and must be seen NOT with political eyes or where or from whom it came from but with objectivity. DOMINICA WE CAN SUCCEED – WE CANDO THIS!!!
I agree!. Persons are in anguish wondering how they will get help. The Government is too slow at doing their work. The Fire Station is not covered yet and even Government buildings. This is so sad. There should be meetings in Parliament to discuss all these issues. Good step Mr. LINTON hope this is taken seriously. We have to pray all the time something is not right .
Parliament is to pass LAWS……
Please!!!!WE DOMINICANS NEEDS MORE TIME ON duty-free concessions and VAT exemption on building materials..
I support UWP 100% because clearly the government is not doing anything to put the country back on its feet. Based on how they going it is pretty clear that they want Dominica to remain as it is as if it works in their best interest. Having said this I must also say that I am equally upset with the opposition for their laissez-faire attitude as well. I don’t see them busy meeting people or constituents. They are behaving as if they too have surrendered to Skerrit. Yes I understand Skerrit has blocked them from assisting or getting involved in the recovery of Dominica. But because they have been blocked does not mean they should surrender doing nothing except to go on Q95 making noise, with less than 20% of people listening due to lack of power. What about care takers calling public meetings in day light so they could let their constituents know what is happening? What about them hopping a truck like Rosie would to keep public meetings. I find they have surrendered to Skerreit
Can they not do like Pappy on his yellow car and a pA system? In as much as I am upset with the direction Skerrit has Dominica in I must say that UWP in particular not pushing him either. They need to understand that Skerrit already has home court advantage due to the fact that he in PM and donors will only work with the government, whether they know the government is honest or corrupt. Because of that people are seeing and hearing Skerrit as if they know their next dollar is going to come through Skerrit. The opposition should find a way outside of Q95, to let constituents know how much money was given to the government, who gave what, and how that money or food is being distributed. They should keep Skerrit busy and not allow Skerrit to take them out of the game. As a person on the ground I can say that all the people hearing is what Skerrit is doing and the only thing the people seem to know about the opposition is, they not doing anything and Joshua jumped down. Coe on guys!!
These are sensible recommendations for the benefit of all. I hope the government wii find it possible to work with the opposition on this to expedite the recover of Dominica. Hurricane Maria was not selective in whom it hit, we are all affected regardless of creed, colour or political persuasion. Please!
Please do it for Dominica, even you do not like Lennox or UWP if the idea is a good one, please support it. And remember that the opposition is part of the government and that their input and involvement is necessary.
Manicou, correction. The opposition is not part of government but it is part of parliament.I get your drift though.
Only on paper though. In reality in Dominica they are not because that speaker makes sure of that. Furthermore when did parliament sit last? I can’t remember