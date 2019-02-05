The United Workers Party’s (UWP) declared candidate for the Roseau Central constituency, Glenroy ‘Soso” Cuffy is accusing the police of inaction in investigating a matter he reported on the weekend involving the vandalism of his vehicle.

Cuffy told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Tuesday that he made a report on Sunday [February 3] but at present the police have not moved on the matter.

He explained that his vehicle was vandalized while parked on the link bridge road between Roseau and Goodwill in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to Cuffy, the battery compartment where the two batteries are usually kept was damaged and both batteries were stolen and the wires leading to the batteries were cut.

“I went to the police station and I made a report. The station officer at the time took the report and I was told by the station officer who happened to be a woman, that there were no G.I’s [General Investigators] available…,” he said. “I was advised to report later down in the morning or they [would] give me a call.”

Cuffy continued, “I waited for the call; I didn’t get the call. About 3:30 pm, I went down to the police station and I did a follow-up. I was told there were no photographers so they were not able to come. From that point, I can tell you I have not seen any police officer.”

He went on to say that as far as he is aware, no police investigation is being carried into the matter

“I was told the police would come to visit me and see what happened to the vehicle,” he stated. “I have not seen anyone and so I conclude that there is no investigation.”

Cuffy said his vehicle is his livelihood; he uses it to transport materials for business and personal use,

“That’s my daily bread; that’s what I survive by,” he indicated. “My customers are disadvantaged.”

Meantime, Cuffy said he’s not assuming that the act is politically motivated but if it is, he is not intimidated and if it isn’t, he’s urging perpetrators to desist from such criminal activities against members of the public.

“I have not concluding that this is politically motivated, although many persons may be speculating, but what I can say is that if such is the case, I believe at this point in time, if that has to reach that point, if it’s for me to come out in the political arena, I am not going anywhere, I am not intimidated,” he remarked. “I will continue to advance my ability to represent people’s interest and so I am not fearful of anything.”

He warned persons to avoid interfering with other people’s private property.