UWP candidate offers love, integrity and honesty to Cottage constituents

United Workers Party candidate for the Cottage constituency, Marcus Romain has told the people of that constituency that as an elected member of parliament he will give them representation that is based on love.

“And that is the kind of representation that the people of this constituency need and that is what they will get when I become the next representative for the Cottage constituency, brothers and sisters,” Romain told the crowd that had come to witness his declaration as the UWP candidate for Cottage. “That is the kind of representation that I am here to give, the representation where you love people, where you treat people with the utmost respect.”

In what was an obvious reference to the DLP incumbent in that constituency, Romain declared, ” I don’t want to be called no pitbull. I don’t want to be called no rottweiler. I want to be called a loving gentleman. A man that is there for my people; a man that will not insult people. A man that has done it in the past; a man that has welcomed people even before I was in politics. That is why I have this wonderful support.”

He attributed what he described as “wonderful support” from “lovely and beautiful people cheering me on” to his loving and caring nature,

“Because before politics, that was Marcus for your money. The Marcus that will pass and pick everybody up on the road side because of love in my heart,” he noted,” I didn’t do it with the intent of becoming a politician; I never knew I was going to become a politician, brothers and sisters..but the love that I have for the people of my area and the people of Dominica, it’s natural and that is the kind of representation that people need; that people want and that people ought to get from the people that represent you”

He had some additional for his audience and Dominica electors.

“You have to demand respect; you have to demand love and you have to demand – do not forget that – you have to demand honesty. Honesty and integrity, brothers and sisters is what will take your country forward,” Romain told his audience. “No country that is corrupt will never prosper…. for a country to prosper, the wealth has to be shared equally among its citizens and that is what we are not getting in this country.”

The event at which Romain was officially declared was held in Lagoon on Thursday night.

Romain was for many years an employee of the now departed Ross University. He holds a Masters Degree in construction management.