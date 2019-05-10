UWP candidate outlines ideas for development of Paix Bouche constituency

Turning Calibishie into a “Wedding Village” is one of several ideas that Davis George has for the development of the Paix Bouche constituency if he gets elected to government on a United Workers’ Party (UWP) ticket.

The UWP on Thursday presented George to Paix Bouche constituents at an event which was held in his home village of Calibishie.

He told his audience that his emphasis will be on job creation for the empowerment of the people.

“So I am going to show how in trade, in tourism, in entertainment, in film, in agriculture, in culture, in construction, sports and fishing because this will be the way forward for our constituency…and this what I am offering – a clear way forward for the constituency in the next 10 to 15 years,” George declared.

With respect to tourism development, he shared some specific ideas, one of which is to brand Calibishie as a “Wedding Village.”

“That is a big thing for us in Calibishie, right? Because the tourists come here and really, there’s nothing for them to do….so can you imagine the amount of jobs that would be happening if we promote Calibishie as a wedding destination within the destination [Dominica],” George remarked.

Other plans by the UWP hopeful for tourism development in the Paix Bouce constituency include ensuring access to the beaches in the area and turning Batibou beach into a dive site.

George also mentioned a number of other areas which he says, need attention in the constituency. These include road repairs, repairs to the playing field in Paix Bouche, enhancement of the water resource in the area, the extension of the village of Paix Bouche and the conversation of an abandoned church building in Hampstead into some sort of museum that can create employment and generate revenue.

He appealed to residents of the constituents to see the creation of such opportunities as a means to self-empowerment.