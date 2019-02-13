Francisca Joseph, a former Adult Education Officer from the community of Delices, is the United Workers Party’s (UWP) candidate for the La Plaine constituency in the next general.

The UWP recently confirmed Joseph’s candidacy.

Speaking during an interview recently, she described herself as a well-rounded individual.

“I worked as a primary school teacher for over 12 years in the Delices area teaching young people skills,” she said. “I have worked in a number of institutions around the island. I worked from the north to the south of Dominica all over and people all over the island know me as not preferencing anybody but ensuring that everybody had access to education – those who wanted it.”

She continued, “That’s the person I am; that is the person I am coming out as. That’s the representative that you are looking for, somebody who will not say that ‘you are red, you are blue, you are green I am not going to help you’.”

According to Joseph, as Dominicans, one has a right to share in the bounties of the land and she is here to ensure that this is done.

“And to reflect on some of the successes of Mr. Green [Ron Green] and to continue the work he had done while he was in government as a minister,” she noted.

Meantime, she stressed that her involvement in politics will not be about “mepwi”.

“I was counselled that I shouldn’t get involved in maypwi,” Joseph stated. “I try not to respond too much to this for other reasons, but as I said we are not going to take “maypwi” and denigrate people. It hurts as well.”

Joseph added, “If we want to show people that it can be different, this is what we have to do, that nobody goes on that platform and hurt somebody else.”

She said at the end of the day there are too many issues to deal with.

“All of us have issues; all of us have problems but for the Grace of God, if it wasn’t for God we would not be what we are, so we have to ensure that we help people,” Joseph stated.