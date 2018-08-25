The Dominica United Workers Party (UWP) -Team Dominica has congratulated the students of Dominica who excelled at the 2018 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations.

The UWP, in a release, commends the students for their “display of strength, determination and sheer will to succeed” against the background of the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The release makes special mention of Dominica’s top performer in the exams, Charles Gilbert of the Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS), a resident of Penville, who obtained ten (10) ones and two (2) twos.

The party also recognizes the parents, teachers, schools and education officials for their contribution to the success of the students.

“Despite the discomfort and inconveniences due to lack of electricity and water and access to internet, the students have produced stunning and impressive results,” the release states.

Dominica’s overall performance surpassed the regional average by 12 percentage points and students performed above the regional average in all but three subjects. 38 students attained 6 grades ones or more. Dominica recorded a 3.6% increase in pass rate from 78.4% in 2017 to 82% in 2018.

“These results are inspiring and confirm that Dominica’s young people are brimming with talent, intelligence and potential. We wish them success as they continue to prepare themselves to take up important roles in the future development of this country,” the UWP notes in its release.

The party said it stands ready to create “the enabling environment that will provide our students with the opportunity to develop their potential and take their rightful place in national development.”