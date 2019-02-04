The United Workers Party (UWP) is commending Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, for agreeing to meet with its executive, at his “earliest possible convenience”, and for treating the subjects raised, “earnestly and with aplomb.”

The meeting, which was also attended by senior officers of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, was held at the police conference room, Police Headquarters on Friday 1st February, 2019.

A release from the UWP states that among the “substantive issues of great concern to the UWP’s Executive” which were raised with the Chief and his officers were matters related to the democratic freedoms of the Dominican people, political activities of the UWP, the rule of law, and policing in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

According to the release, “The UWP informed the assembled officers that these talks were aimed at establishing and implementing protocols for confidence building measures that would inform the future relationships between the two organizations, which would inevitably redound to greater peace and security in our beloved land.”

The party’s delegation comprised Senator Isaac Baptiste, president of the party and leader of the delegation, Joshua Francis, Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South constituency and UWP Deputy Political Leader and Daniel “Danny” Lugay, Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau North constituency. Other delegates were Senator Monelle Williams-Jno Baptiste, Senator Ronald Charles and Nicholas George, General Secretary of the UWP.

Opposition leader and leader of the United Workers Party Lennox Linton, was “unavoidably absent” due to an emergency that required him to travel overseas, the UWP release stated.

The party said that it looks forward to other meetings in the not too distant future.