UWP dissatisfied with DLP government conduct post-MariaDominica News Online - Thursday, May 17th, 2018 at 3:58 PM
The United Workers Party (UWP) has expressed dissatisfaction with the way the DLP government has been conducting the affairs of the country after Hurricane Maria.
The UWP held a prayer breakfast for party members, members of the media and others, on Thursday morning at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Building in Roseau at which the party stated its position on the matter.
“Unfortunately we are not happy with the way the Labour Party administration has been conducting itself with respect to Post-Maria recovery and therefore, we’ll address some of the issues today,” UWP Senator and president of the party, Isaac Baptiste said while delivering remarks.
He said the UWP is dissatisfied with the lack of transparency in governance in the country which, in his opinion, had worsened after Hurricane Maria. “The level of consultation is very much unacceptable,” he stated.
He criticized the government for its “lack of vision” for not anticipating the possible disasters associated with a major storm and as a result, not preparing the country for that. He made particular reference to the problem of looting.
Baptiste was also concerned about the issue of the distribution of relief supplies.
“We want to know and Dominicans want to know what is the criteria or approach that the government is taking for the distribution of resources in its possession,” he asked. “We want equitable distribution…the messages we are hearing out there is not acceptable.”
He pointed out that a UWP administration would ensure that the duty free concession would not be revisited every three months, but that it would have been extended to the end of the year in the first instance.
“We would ensure that the basic building materials required for roof reconstruction and refurbishment of homes are put under price control,” he insisted.
Another area of concern for the UWP according to Baptiste, is the lack of monitoring for construction activities taking place in the country. He called on the government to make sure that the persons who have the technical training to do so, are sent out into the districts to monitor construction.
“This is what the United Workers Party is asking for,” Baptiste exclaimed.
Pointing to the damaging impact that the lack of electricity is having on the rural economy, the UWP senator acknowledged that Domlec is doing its best but maintained that the government should provide the necessary assistance and intervention to ensure that the process moves much faster.
According to him, during the 4 and a half years the UWP was in office [1995-2000], the party demonstrated that it has the capacity to develop Dominica – to recognize the priorities, particularly in the area of economic development and job creation.
He mentioned three areas of concern to ensure that the party has resolution well before the next general election.
“That is fairness and equity in the distribution of the resources that have been allocated and given to the government Dominica by the international community, Dominicans overseas, that every Dominican ensure that they have a fair share of what is given to them, paying attention first to the most needy and the deprived in our society,” Baptiste stated.
Access to states media is another concern he touched on.
“We in the United Workers Party recognize that in any small society, Dominica being no exception, we may not be able to have an equal access but reasonable access to states media must be one thing that we are given and the United Workers Party will demand it,” he remarked.
He continued, “Another area of concern is the question of Electoral Reform…we will be seeking to have Electoral Reform.”
14 Comments
When the government of Dominica does something is not DLP that did it because funds were not given to the DLP but to the government of Dominica. The DLP is the government in office but no one gave to the cause of the DLP. That’s the stupid thing Dominicans have not understood so when they give hungry people a pound of rice that I worked hard to send to the people of Da, they make people feel is they that did it but that’s wrong. As an individual my family and I sent 5 barrels to Dominica after Maria but we couldn’t even send to our people because the government said everything had to be sent to them in a container and nothing could be addressed to anyone. So to take the food and distribute to supporters of DLP and say it is from Blackmoore or Skerrit or DLP is so wrong. As a supporter of the UWP I wish I could send things to them for distribution but we all know the dirty politics of Skerrit so for the sake of our country we, all of us uwp, Dlp DFPsent things to the government
You don’t have to look too far to know how evil this phantom government have been doing. The macoushwi bridge that fell apart since Erika 3 years ago and the layou road near the bridge that fell around that same time are yet to be properly addressed. These are proper yard stocks to mess their progress. Like someone correctly stated the other side of the layou bridge need to collapse for those ever red baboons from the north to have no access to Roseau. Let them swim from north to south like fish in the ocean, then let me hear if they will still be there saying labor ka travay
My friend you guys at the UWP need more than prayer. Although prayer is always good, prayer and faith goes together. And Faith without action is dead. Isaac, you said it right recently that you need boots on the ground. Focus on the vulnerable constituencies. The Roseau Valley, Roseau Central and Grand Fond are up for grabs. That is if the Leader of the party is ready to roll up his sleeves go out to meet people. to win the next general election
Good governance and a vibrant economy are two major keys for any country to prosper. The economy must be able to accommodate most job seekers and entrepreneurs. The majority of the citizens should be comfortable and satisfied with how the government does business, fairness must be the operative word. In Dominica, the economy is barely alive, which gives rise to towering unemployment, which leads to appalling poverty, which ends in excruciating misery. It’s mind boggling that a sizeable number of the citizenry still defends this nefarious ruling regime. This governing party is the distributor of pain, shame, sorrows and heartbreak.
IAs for me I am no damn UWP, DLP , DFP or any items. I am a damn Dominican that is very upset with the state of Dominica and what what Skerrit and his friends have done to Dominica. I want to describe this stupid country as a zoo but but that will not even make sense because I have been to some zoos and that are very attractive and clean. The best I can describe what Skerrit has done to Dominica is a Pig penn, because that’s what the country looks like, no matter what part of Dominica you go to. Reading this article from the UWP, even gets me angrier because they making it look like a problem that was brought on us by Maria, whereas the whole country sank in that mess the very year Skerrit was elected Pm in 2005. All the man has done is patch things and lie to the people. Maria was in 2017 but what about Erika that was in 2015, which damaged three bridges on the west coast and the man has not repaired once? We have been driving in river like in the 60’s trying to cross macousrie
What allu going to do with allu dissatisfaction then?
talk talk talk when allu have no real solutions .
No shelters, people still under tapaulin and couple weeks before the season starts, while Skerrit dem playing politics with material, who can satisfy with that?????
Oh yes, we will all go by Skerrit
We need the Freedom party from the days of Mamo to return. UWP needs to join forces with Freedom party or freedom party needs to rise up. Time for some change in dominica. The current situation with economy , argriculture and healthcare is poor!
Is it that bad?way way way you people really desperate Mr Skerrit, has you guys on the Run
Very true. Striker laws need to be place. You can’t have a PM running a country when there is a president. This is super backwards
Garcon go and get work for you all to do?
What exactly has UWP DONE TO HELP PEOPLE after Maria?
Spectators are the best players.
@fool on the block, actually spectators become the best players. Lionel messI was a spectator at one stage of his life. He observed from the sidelines before becoming one of the all time greats himself. The same can be said of Michael Jordan, and other various super stars, they crawled before they walked. In the mean time honorable Linton and team Dominica are keeping a watchful eye on those labor vacabonds and their wayward spending and are taking notes on how to make dominica great again by not making the same stupid mistakes this lazy government are repeatedly making
@ kid on the block, when will you grow up to become an adult and find work to do instead of just staying on the block, doing nothing? Be honest with yourself and tell me what exactly has the DLP done? Please understand when I say DLP I am not referring to the government because to the best of my knowledge NO country, No financial institution including the World Bank has given NOTHING to the DLP or UWP. They gave to the GOVERNMENT of Dominica to be distributed to ALL the people of Dominica. No one gave to the opposition and therefore to ask what has uwp done is just flat out stupid, foolish and misleading! In fact for the record, I think it was the government of New Zealand that gave funding to a UWP project in the Goodwill area are few years ago, and the government of Dominica stopped it because they felt nothing should be given to the UWP since they are not the government. If anything, the ONLY thing DLP has done is, they allegedly paid Joseph Isaac to cross. That’s it small kid
Countinue beating that dear horse still….. Meanwhile I am disappointed in the lack of direction and leadership in the UWP. What policies has your party come up with to treat with the issues of climate resilience? What have you done in your capacity as the Loyal Opposition to educate the populace about your plans and initiatives should we elect you to serve? Oh right I get it electorial reform riggghhht… Clean voter list you say Just out of curiosity how many challenges has your party been forced to make in the High Court of person’s either voting where they are not supposed to or voting on dead persons names? How many? Clean the list you say provide the cases then why are some people so gullible to follow them fellas and their foolishness eh? Stupes Next!!!