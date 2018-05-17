The United Workers Party (UWP) has expressed dissatisfaction with the way the DLP government has been conducting the affairs of the country after Hurricane Maria.

The UWP held a prayer breakfast for party members, members of the media and others, on Thursday morning at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Building in Roseau at which the party stated its position on the matter.

“Unfortunately we are not happy with the way the Labour Party administration has been conducting itself with respect to Post-Maria recovery and therefore, we’ll address some of the issues today,” UWP Senator and president of the party, Isaac Baptiste said while delivering remarks.

He said the UWP is dissatisfied with the lack of transparency in governance in the country which, in his opinion, had worsened after Hurricane Maria. “The level of consultation is very much unacceptable,” he stated.

He criticized the government for its “lack of vision” for not anticipating the possible disasters associated with a major storm and as a result, not preparing the country for that. He made particular reference to the problem of looting.

Baptiste was also concerned about the issue of the distribution of relief supplies.

“We want to know and Dominicans want to know what is the criteria or approach that the government is taking for the distribution of resources in its possession,” he asked. “We want equitable distribution…the messages we are hearing out there is not acceptable.”

He pointed out that a UWP administration would ensure that the duty free concession would not be revisited every three months, but that it would have been extended to the end of the year in the first instance.

“We would ensure that the basic building materials required for roof reconstruction and refurbishment of homes are put under price control,” he insisted.

Another area of concern for the UWP according to Baptiste, is the lack of monitoring for construction activities taking place in the country. He called on the government to make sure that the persons who have the technical training to do so, are sent out into the districts to monitor construction.

“This is what the United Workers Party is asking for,” Baptiste exclaimed.

Pointing to the damaging impact that the lack of electricity is having on the rural economy, the UWP senator acknowledged that Domlec is doing its best but maintained that the government should provide the necessary assistance and intervention to ensure that the process moves much faster.

According to him, during the 4 and a half years the UWP was in office [1995-2000], the party demonstrated that it has the capacity to develop Dominica – to recognize the priorities, particularly in the area of economic development and job creation.

He mentioned three areas of concern to ensure that the party has resolution well before the next general election.

“That is fairness and equity in the distribution of the resources that have been allocated and given to the government Dominica by the international community, Dominicans overseas, that every Dominican ensure that they have a fair share of what is given to them, paying attention first to the most needy and the deprived in our society,” Baptiste stated.

Access to states media is another concern he touched on.

“We in the United Workers Party recognize that in any small society, Dominica being no exception, we may not be able to have an equal access but reasonable access to states media must be one thing that we are given and the United Workers Party will demand it,” he remarked.

He continued, “Another area of concern is the question of Electoral Reform…we will be seeking to have Electoral Reform.”