UWP General Council to meet this weekendDominica News Online - Friday, August 17th, 2018 at 2:43 PM
The United Workers’ Party (UWP) has disclosed plans to host a General Council Meeting at the Kelleb Laurent Primary School, in St. Joseph on Saturday 18th August, 2018, from 2:30pm.
The meeting will allow the Council to receive, consider and adopt a number of reports said to be critical to the sustainable growth of the Party. Other matters of grave importance to national growth and the development of Dominica are to be addressed.
The meeting will also provide an opprtunity for the endorsement and confirmation of a number of new Candidates who have been selected to contest the next general election on a United Workers Party Ticket.
Dr. Sam Christian has been launched as the UWP candidate for the Soufriere constituency, while Ernie Jno. Finn, has been confirmed as the party’s candidate for the Castle Bruce Constituency.
The next general election is constitutionally due in 2020.
