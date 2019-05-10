UWP officially declares Petite Savanne candidate tonight

The United Workers Party (UWP) moves to Bellevue Chopin this evening as it continues to declare, at constituency level, its candidates for the next general election.
Rosana Emmanuel will be in the spotlight tonight when the UWP presents her as its candidate for the Petite Savanne Constituency.
Emmanuel was employed at Ross University for eleven and a half years and held the position of Director for Clinical and Community Affairs.
She holds a Master of Public Health degree with a concentration in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.
Emmanuel will running in Petite Savanne, against another woman, DLP new-comer Marva Williams.
The UWP declaration event will be held from 7:00 pm at Bellevue Chopin.
3 Comments
Dominica needs change- Change to what I asked you? We will not charge for the worst that is what Linton, and his clowns 🤡 are, left hand doesn’t know what the hell right hand is doing in Lintoon lunatic party 😜😵
Wonderful person, and wonderful opportunity for the once labour stronghold to do like mainstream Dominica, and reject the corrupt and inept DLP, which is basically one man.This seat may well be a toss up seat, because the people of the constituency have a myriad of issues that the DLP has ignored. Why is the Delice P Savanne road closed? What has happened to the Bellevue Chopin playingfield? What happened in Bagatelle and Fond St Jean from 2014-2019? What has happened at Pichelin? Wise up people! My relatives in the constituency have agreed and will vote for change.
With hard work and a good team, the seat is winnable!!! Go for it Rosanna Emanuel! Brilliant candidate!
Courageous woman thank you for taking up the challenge, Dominica needs Change.