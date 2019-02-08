Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton has said that his party is ready for the next general election even if the Prime Minister calls it now.

Linton told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Friday that his party will field candidates in all 21 constituencies.

“The opposition is ready,” he said. “The opposition may well be even more ready than the government.”

However he said the country needs free and fair elections.

Over the years, the UWP has been advocating for electoral reform to ensure free and fair elections in Dominica

“We need the government to make available to the electoral commission the funds that are required for verifying the list of electors and moving ahead with all the procedural work to have ID cards issued for voting,” he stated.

He continued, “We are the most ready party but from what we can see, clearly, the electoral commission is not ready to conduct such elections.”

According to Linton, the electoral commission needs to put certain things in place for their machinery to deliver free and fair elections.

“Our readiness is one thing and of course we are ready. The question is, more important than our readiness, is the body that is constitutionally required and mandated to deliver to ensure free and fair elections in Dominica, are they ready for free and fair elections?” he asked.

“For now the answer is no,” Linton maintains,”and that question needs to be answered sooner rather than later.”

