The United Worker’s Party (UWP) has published a letter containing their recommendations in response to the highly controversial Anti-Terrorism Bill, in which the party claims that the Bill curtails citizens’ constitutional rights, and is unclear in phrasing.

The Bill was originally slated to be read three times in Parliament and passed into law but the UWP and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) questioned some sections and held a peaceful protest outside Parliament on Monday, June 25, 2018.

The Bill was read once in parliament and Attorney General, Levi Peter, originally gave a deadline of July 15 for recommendations in relation to the Bill, but this was later extended to July 27, 2018.

Mr. Peter announced recently that the government was reviewing the Anti-Terrorism Bill and stated that only recommendations received before the deadline would be considered.

The letter from the UWP was sent on July 25, 2018, days before the deadline provided by the Attorney General.

The letter begins: “The Anti-Terrorism Bill 2018 (the Bill) in its published form, contains several provisions that by their intent, effect and purpose, collide with several of the fundamental rights provisions of the Constitution of Dominica… The provisions respecting investigation of offences also have implications for privacy rights. It is well established that the constitutional thresholds for limiting expressed human rights are very high.”

The party notes that it has been well established that “human rights are universal, intrinsic, interdependent and inalienable,” and “in the event of a conflict between Dominica’s human rights obligations and its obligations under the terrorism related treaties, Dominica is bound to give priority to its human rights obligations.”

Moreover, the letter states that the Bill contains two different definitions of “terrorist act” in clause 2(1) and in clause 3, and that there is need to reconcile the two.

The full text of the UWP letter and recommendations is posted below.

Download (DOCX, 142KB)