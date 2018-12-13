Opposition Senator, Isaac Baptiste, has posed a number of questions as it relates to the Climate Resilience Executing Agency of Dominica (CREAD) and its functions.

The CREAD Bill was passed in parliament on Wednesday night.

The Act formalizes the Agency which has, as its mission, “to coordinate all reconstruction work to avoid duplication, maximize economies of scale, spot and fill critical gaps and ensure all reconstruction activities are focused on a single climate resilient recovery plan for Dominica.”

Isaac raised his concerns during his presentation in the debate on the CREAD Bill in Parliament on Wednesday.

“Looking through a Bill and we try to put the structure into perspective, we see a Climate Resilience Policy Board of seven (7) members chaired by the Prime Minister, that will be part 2 of the Bill directing a Climate Resilient Executing Agency headed by a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), part 3 of the Bill,” he said. “Between this board and the executing agency is a Cabinet Secretary which I am not too sure, we will see what precisely the function of that office.”

Baptiste continued, “We then have a CREAD executive management committee section 12, directing CREAD, we have a CREAD supervisory committee directing an executive management committee, we have an audit risk committee under a CREAD supervisory committee and somewhere on the side of CREAD, we have a parliamentary committee.”

He asked, why such an elaborate structure to undertake rehabilitation, reconstruction Post- Hurricane Maria in a country of 70,000 people?

The UWP senator also questioned the duration of the Agency’s 5 year term.

“How can we be setting up an agency like this in the age of climate change, in the age that we all admit the frequency of these disasters, yet we can determine and set up only 4 to 5 years for the lifespan of the agency?” he asked.

Baptiste is also suggesting that the legislation is a declaration by the international donor community of its lack of confidence in the Roosevelt Skerrit administration in implementing internationally financed projects.