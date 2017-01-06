UWP supports CBI Program but ….Dominica News Online - Friday, January 6th, 2017 at 11:57 AM
Leader of the Opposition and political leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has said his party supports the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) but has serious concerns over the way it is being operated in Dominica.
The UWP held a press conference on Friday to address what Linton said was matters of concern over the island’s CBI Program. It also came following Linton’s appearance on CBS 60 Minutes on the matter, which has created much controversy in Dominica.
During the press conference stated the UWP’s position on the CBI Program, the party’s concerns and his rationale for appearing on CBS.
“Well number one, the CBI Program in Dominica, while we support it, we also know and are concerned that the program has been mismanaged and corrupted to become primarily a source of Labour Party election campaign financing and wealth creation for a select few people, while millions promised to national development in constituencies like Marigot, remain unspent,” he said
Secondly, Linton believes that there is a lack of accountability and transparency in Dominica in the program.
“I speak to the media locally, regionally and internationally because complaints about a lack of accountability and transparency and the dangers of a CBI Program without integrity to global security have fallen on the deaf ears of a stubborn, incourage able government,” he said.
Thirdly he stated that Dominica has a ‘moral obligation’ to responsible behavior towards global civilization.
“Dominica, thirdly, has a moral obligation to responsible behavior for the advancement of global civilization,” Linton stated. “It has absolutely no right to engage in behaviors that endanger the security of other countries on the excuse that such behavior is driven my economic necessities.”
He stated that the CBI Program must be done in such a manner so as not to present Dominica as dangers to global security, as hindrances to the global fight against money laundering and terrorism.
Linton is also standing by what he said on 60 Minutes after he was heavily criticized by member of the rul
“He said what he meant, meant what he said in the public interest of Dominica,” he remarked. “He was correctly quoted and represented on the program.”
Meanwhile Linton said all the people of Dominica must benefit ‘meaningfully’ from the sale of the island’s passport.
‘That is what we stand for, that is what we insist on and that is something I will not depart from,” he stated. “It doesnt’t matter how they curse me, it doesn’t matter where they curse me, it doesn’t matter how they dehumanize and demonize me, I will stand for the people’s right to get their fair share of passport money in Dominica.”
LET SKERRO PUT FORTH THE NECESSARY INFO TO COUNTERACT THESE ALLEGATIONS…. since he hasn’t done this and just keeps saying Lennox is trying to destroy DA…then I will hold on to what Lennox is saying. It is very easy to discredit what Lennox has been saying for years…..all skerro needs to do is make the process more transparent; tell us how the CBI money is being used, tell us how much is truly being made, tell us how many has passports and diplomat passports have been sold and to or in what country. This info would not hamper the integrity of the CBI program, since their names are not being made public…not even that he wants to inform the public of. But when you have his besties and boys depositing millions into their personal bank accounts, he can’t possibly do this, instead he enters into a battle of words and keep saying Lennox lying like a cry, cry baby!!!!!
I am still aghast by what I have just read. This level of arrogance and stupidity defies comprehension. Are you a representative of the world or Dominica? How is what you did in the interest of Dominica? How great are the chances of a young person from Marigot getting a US visa now.
Mr Linton, I live in the United States, and that’s the talk among all those I meet. What hurts me most is to hear them say, “It’s a good thing I am no longer a Dominican. I am an American. So is allu who carry Dominican passport problem.” It’s idiotic to think that you have done your country and your country men a service.
There is a problem. Yes. And should we solve it ? Yes. But you don’t burn down your house to get rid of a rodent infestation?
What is so difficult to comprehend about the leader of the opposition of any government to voice concerns about what seems to be inconsistencies in the way things are done; given that in this particular case, Dominica supposedly is a democracy. (by the way, for those who may be challenged by the definition of the word, ‘Democracy’, you need to rise to the occasion).
Mr.Linton am with you 100% my brother,you are the voice of the real patriots,let them continue cursing and dehumanizing you,THE ALMIGHTY WILL GUIDE YOU MY BROTHER.Skerrit and his sales men are enriching themselves big time,while the poor suffer.
Lenox Should SHUT UP – after he destroyed an country for his own interest he on press conference damage control? the damage hes made internationally cant be controlled
He needs to give specifics when making these serious allegations. Just saying a program is corrupt morning, noon and night does not cut it. We need the hard evidence or Linton should shut up.
He gave specifics as to what the matters of concern were about the CIP. He gave specifics on transparency of information, mismanagement of money received from the program being used for otherwise things not promised. He did not “just say a program is corrupt.” Morning, noon and night is a day. How many days will it take for you to read and listen to the evidence to see the issues and problems. Huh?
Thanks
