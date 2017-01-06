Leader of the Opposition and political leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has said his party supports the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) but has serious concerns over the way it is being operated in Dominica.

The UWP held a press conference on Friday to address what Linton said was matters of concern over the island’s CBI Program. It also came following Linton’s appearance on CBS 60 Minutes on the matter, which has created much controversy in Dominica.

During the press conference stated the UWP’s position on the CBI Program, the party’s concerns and his rationale for appearing on CBS.

“Well number one, the CBI Program in Dominica, while we support it, we also know and are concerned that the program has been mismanaged and corrupted to become primarily a source of Labour Party election campaign financing and wealth creation for a select few people, while millions promised to national development in constituencies like Marigot, remain unspent,” he said

Secondly, Linton believes that there is a lack of accountability and transparency in Dominica in the program.

“I speak to the media locally, regionally and internationally because complaints about a lack of accountability and transparency and the dangers of a CBI Program without integrity to global security have fallen on the deaf ears of a stubborn, incourage able government,” he said.

Thirdly he stated that Dominica has a ‘moral obligation’ to responsible behavior towards global civilization.

“Dominica, thirdly, has a moral obligation to responsible behavior for the advancement of global civilization,” Linton stated. “It has absolutely no right to engage in behaviors that endanger the security of other countries on the excuse that such behavior is driven my economic necessities.”

He stated that the CBI Program must be done in such a manner so as not to present Dominica as dangers to global security, as hindrances to the global fight against money laundering and terrorism.

Linton is also standing by what he said on 60 Minutes after he was heavily criticized by member of the rul

“He said what he meant, meant what he said in the public interest of Dominica,” he remarked. “He was correctly quoted and represented on the program.”

Meanwhile Linton said all the people of Dominica must benefit ‘meaningfully’ from the sale of the island’s passport.

‘That is what we stand for, that is what we insist on and that is something I will not depart from,” he stated. “It doesnt’t matter how they curse me, it doesn’t matter where they curse me, it doesn’t matter how they dehumanize and demonize me, I will stand for the people’s right to get their fair share of passport money in Dominica.”