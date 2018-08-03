UWP takes legal action against Austrie, Albert and Kairi FMDominica News Online - Friday, August 3rd, 2018 at 8:19 AM
Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) and leader of the parliamentary opposition, Lennox Linton, has announced that the party’s attorneys have been instructed to take legal action against Minister for Agriculture Reginald Austrie, talk show host Simeon Albert and radio station Kairi FM for alleged defamation.
Linton said the action was being taken because of statements made by Austrie on the “Heng” programme on Kairi FM accusing the party of writing to Ross University asking them not to return to Dominica following the school’s relocation out of the island after Hurricane Maria.
“As a result of the statement by Reginald Austrie on Kairi FM this morning, I have instructed my attorneys to proceed with legal action on behalf of myself and the members of the national executive of the United Workers Party,” Linton stated on the UWP’s weekly radio programme on Q95FM on Thursday night, August 2, 2018. “Because this has to stop. This constant lying and lying and lying to denigrate people, to put them in bad light, to score political points, it has to come to an end and I have instructed my attorneys that we ought to proceed against Reginald Austrie, Simeon Albert, the host of the programme and Kairi FM, the radio station.”
Meanwhile, on the question of the uncertainty surrounding Ross University’s return to the island, Linton said he believes that Ross’s role as a major driver of economic activity on the island, necessitates that the prime minister should address the nation urgently on the way forward. He explained that the operations of the 40 year old institution, which was born and raised in Dominica, accounted for more than 30% of economic activity before Maria.
“When we look at the Ross income earners for service providers in (the) Dominica economy, we can talk about the area of travel and airfares that go to LIAT, and the passenger taxes, the landing fees that go to the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica. We can talk about the inbound and outbound logistics and ground transportation costs for travelling to and travelling from Dominica, and the importation of basic needs that Ross students engage in from time to time,” the Opposition Leader explained.
Very significant, Linton pointed out, was the investment made by Dominicans in providing housing for Ross University students and faculty over the years.
“Recent estimates put the total at risk investment in housing stock in the Picard area at over $50 million EC dollars, all borrowed from local financial institutions. These loans are serviced directly from the student rental income which ranged from $400 US to $700 dollars US per unit, per month. That equates to millions of US dollars coming into the Currency Union just because of Ross which played a pivotal role in sustaining our external US dollar reserves,” Linton noted.
He also highlighted the economic benefits to agriculture, the utility companies, restaurants, transportation, entertainment, the multiplier effect of all of these anciliary services on the Portsmouth economy and resultant tax benefits to the government from the operation of Ross on the island.
I don’t profess to be a Christian the way it is presently practiced, but there is a passage that says,”how great it is in the sight of the CREATOR to see brothers living in love with each other” today, men who are supposed to be brothers both at home and public, have become adversaries with “ANIMALISTIC” dimensions, hate and distrust have become the norm in every day transactions. The perils of LAW seems to be the Olive branch that brings a temporary peace. GRENADA , should be our guide on how small Island politics can be very destructive. But then again, this is the form of self rule that was given to the people by those SLAVERY benefited, Politics of hate and destruction, Dominica is not isolated, it’s the same in all the Islands. Black on Black crime in all form and fashion
” travel and airfares that go to LIAT, and the passenger taxes, the landing fees that go to the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica. ”
Note: the word landing fees, and takeoff fees paid by any aircraft should be trumpeted in the ears of every Dominican; since most of the nation has absolutely no idea that air crafts pays for landing and takeoff.
Imagine had the Labor Party not shut down the construction of the International Airport the UWP was building more than twenty years ago, can one imagine the amount of revenue that would be generated into the economy of the country?
Now Roosevelt is singing the chorus to Edison James song when he said ” the International Airport will bring more people to the country.” Roosevelt and his predecessors has screwed the economy of the country.
People need to recognized that and vote them out of power.
All these bastards do is get on Radio and talk fart making promises, while nothing is accomplished, no job creation,…
Sue them!!!.. Lets aim for the CCJ because we know there is no justice in DA!! Get some real good lawyers… We will put our money where our mouth is and support the cause!
Oh please. I didn’t realise there were still this many ignorant people about.
Very good move. I applaud profusely,the team of Patriots for this move ….
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!!!
Celebrating the closing of Russ is very Shameful.
That what evil ones like you and your red heads will do, “””Celebrate”””,but patriotic Dominican’s are lamenting the move ,and criticizing DLP for not doing what they had to do to keep Ross on island. Shame on you!!
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
The Politics in DA have come to a real WAR ZONE environment. If is one thing we can be certain of Reggie, Simeon and Krazy T are all out of ideas in the political arena.
The situation is so horrid right now that they will resort to any means necessary to paint a bad picture of the opposition party, because the writing is on the wall that the DLP can do no better.
They are now washed up and maybe only good to put as relics in the Museum, as an example on how NOT to run a country.
So silly that they think that Dominicans will believe that Ross would make a decision on advise from the opposition as opposed to the ruling party’s enticements. I mean if Dominicans don’t wake up now idk when.
These fellas has done their time and it shows because private foreign investors like Ross have lost all confidence in their ability and that is the hard truth of why Ross decided to go, at least until this Gov’t is booted from office. Ross will return under different leadership. Dominicans will…
I can’t agree more with all your factual assertions. It’s quite conspicuous that the current totalitarian regime of Dominica is completely and totally bankrupt of ideas. They have lost their way. Their singular objective is to stay in power at the expense of the people. Their sole obsession is to lie, cheat, defame, confuse, deprive, and blame to secure another victory at the upcoming elections. The number of people trapped in abject poverty is swelling, disconnections of water and electricity mounting, vagrancy mushrooming, businesses disappearing, tourism fading, roads and bridges crumpling, agriculture suffocating, healthcare system disintegrating, national security found wanting. Frankly, nothing is happening for the poor man and woman. Everybody is suffering except for a privileged few.
HA HA said the clown mama look a boo boo the funeral director is beginning to feel the heat, I will be waiting and watching from the stands.
Are you a ……….? Really??? Your level of intelligence is alarming
well Ross is officially gone according to the undertaker.
Good move Mr Linton. An eye for an eye. The laborats love to sue so show them that two can play that game. This sounds like a typical labor move. They don’t develop the island neither do they employ the people. When their actions bear bad fruit they blame they opposition, if by some sort of weird luck it bears good fruit they take credit. Ross moving out of the island was the laborats party fault. As a well traveled man, I can assure the public that all the other Caribbean islands have lots of things that would make Ross students feel like they’re back home. But when you come to Dominica that is not the case. Dominca does not provide the activities and the atmosphere like Trinidad can for their Caribbean union college students. The state of our pothole roads and Bailey bridges are enough for them to make a u turn. Maria was not the reason for Ross exit, it was just an excuse for them to do what they’ve been long wanting to do since that monster named Skeritt came into office
I fully endorse the move
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
Yep take them to court … that’s the begging off hell… when they lose that ellection we the people will unleasee hell on skerite and his men… they will pay for what they done to the people of Dominica… u cause ross to close down … u will pay … jail we want for you skerite ..Austrie. .. tony astaphans …and the rest
HA HA HA, Mama look a boo boo the funeral director is beginning to feel the heat, I will be waiting and watching from the stands!!!
Everything for you is a joke while d country sinking. Go back to your cage dog sucker
Die-as-poor, I’m having a laugh because you idiots of so-called Linton supporters are stupid losers idiotic scumbags by the way you and others like you are the biggest” SUCKERS “so 4xxxx to you in la la Land.
Dude enough with the lawsuit. How many lawsuit have you won with this nonsense. Ross leaving affects a great many Dominicans. if you become Prime Minister it will be your problem as well. So my advise to you and Skerrit work together to find a solution
You must talk to Skerrit about this working together business.The opposition has offered to help this helpless DLP myriads of times. With all their incompetencies,they have refused .Good Job Honourable Linton and the other Patriots.
Where The Wicked Rule The People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
Jani no one can work with Skerrit he has been there for 19 years he must leave and make way for new ideas and initiatives . The economy is declining we need to built back our country .
We are banking on these guys to win the next election simply because the current fellas have pretty much outlived their usefulness, unless we think they need 18 more years; but this suit is trivial and will only serve to distract uwp from their objective. Your only need is to take this as an opportunity to state your stance on the issue, the media will carry it. Simple, just chip at them by REACHING OUT TO THE PEOPLE on issues they bring up. Case closed! What, do you expect them not to lie when voters you you supposed to target claim you have allegedly lied on Skeritt, and lost case(s)?