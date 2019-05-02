UWP to declare Marcus Romain as its candidate for Cottage constituency 

The United Workers Party (UWP), in support of the UWP Cottage Constituency Association, which comprises Lagoon, Dier Lazoin, Gutter, Tantan, Savanne Paille, Morne-Alouis, Toucarie, Cottage, Cocoyer, Clifton, and Capuchin will declare Mr. Marcus Romain as the Party’s Candidate to contest the Cottage Constituency, in the upcoming general elections, at a meeting carded for Lagoon, Portsmouth on Thursday 2nd May, 2019 from 7:00 p.m.

A release from the party says the event is timely and demonstrates the maturity of the democratic process which the Constituency Association had followed in its selection of Mr. Romain as its Candidate, “to ensure that the communities would be well represented at the central government level and beyond for the next five years.”

Brother Romain is no stranger to the political arena. He has served in party political roles in the past and is more than ready to bring this experience to bear on the quality of the service he will deliver to the people.

As the current Parliamentary Representative continues to drift away from the peoples’ concerns, Mr. Romain has remained committed to the people of the Cottage Constituency. His hard work and commitment to his family and community has gained him the confidence and endorsement of the people. Mr. Romain is passionate about people empowerment and the preservation of the unique hardworking culture of the people of his constituency.

It is with love, respect and a sincere determination for Real Change that the Constituency Association invites everyone to the declaration Mr. Marcus Romain’s candidature to contest the next general elections.