UWP to engage Dominicans on investment agenda to replace RossDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 8th, 2018 at 3:20 PM
Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has said his party plans to engage in stakeholder consultations with Dominicans at home and abroad on an agenda to secure an investment from the Adtalem Global Education.
Linton made the statement during a press conference held in Portsmouth on Wednesday to address the departure of Ross University School of Medicine from Dominica.
On Friday, August 3rd, 2018, Adtalem Global Education Inc announced the closure of its 40 year old Ross Medical School which was located in Picard, Portsmouth. The university has now moved to Barbados.
“The United Workers Party will engage in stakeholder consultations with Dominica, Dominicans [at] home and abroad on an agenda to secure an investment from the Adtalem Global Education and other similar investment partners capable of delivering within 2 to 3 years, the economic benefits generated by Ross University,” he said.
Linton pledged to engage the owners of Ross with “clear commitments to deal decisively with investment support and public infrastructure improvements that are needed to facilitate the operations in Dominica.”
He said the UWP will propose to Adtalem, opportunities for profitable growth into medi-tourism with a private public Hospital where it can provide clinical training for studies while treating American patients with American standard medical service, for a fraction of the US cost.
“We will also explore with Adtalem, a partnership for the establishment of a research and development facility for herbal medicines, primarily geared towards the emerging nutritive global industry for plant-based medicinal and wellness products, especially medical cannabis [marijuana],” the UWP leader added.
He said a UWP administration’s “Nature Island Investment Attraction Programme” will target the world’s foremost green technology corporations and universities interested in research development of climate friendly technology solutions.
5 Comments
Linton, that is a bit of a stretch. If these people pulled their school out of Dominica (for whatever reason), why do you think they would rebuild the place to replace it with a hospital? It would be infinitely cheaper to repair it to conduct classes.
Now this is sensible talk coming from a clever,astute,articulate,well lettered patriot.Skerrit and his team lacks the ability,capacity, will and even foresight to negotiate. Austrie told us he and Skerrit negotiated for 19 hours in China(a gargantuan LIE) and we are still asking for what.
Ross/Adtalem still has a strong affinity with Dominica,its just that they were frustratdd by a lazy PM/government.In fact the CEO for Ad Talem said “””With Barbados,they have found a government that is biassed in getting things done””‘.This means that Skerrit is idiotic and lazy.Skerrit’s government has 18 MISLEADERS,whose concern is divisive politics only,and he can’t lead by example.This is disgraceful governance.
THis man always amazes me. Maria devastated our Island and every organization you can think of gave something to our beautiful Island to help ease the pain but UWP did not see it fit to give or help get a bottle of water for Dominican but now Linton want to promise the world to Portsmouth people, what a loser.
Is either you are desperately evil,or you are misinformed.Your gutter politics and adulterated puffery must be taken for what it is.Help was offered.Go to Joseph Isaac the man you all allegedly involved in a couple d’etat, and ask him.Your disingenuinity is from the pit of hell.Dont sink Dominica deeper than lazy Skerrit had brought it.
Good move Honourable Patriot!
The orgs gave it to D’a but politicians were the ones dishing out, and up till now only some of it got dished out, how was he to get any? I’m sure you know how.