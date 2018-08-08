Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has said his party plans to engage in stakeholder consultations with Dominicans at home and abroad on an agenda to secure an investment from the Adtalem Global Education.

Linton made the statement during a press conference held in Portsmouth on Wednesday to address the departure of Ross University School of Medicine from Dominica.

On Friday, August 3rd, 2018, Adtalem Global Education Inc announced the closure of its 40 year old Ross Medical School which was located in Picard, Portsmouth. The university has now moved to Barbados.

“The United Workers Party will engage in stakeholder consultations with Dominica, Dominicans [at] home and abroad on an agenda to secure an investment from the Adtalem Global Education and other similar investment partners capable of delivering within 2 to 3 years, the economic benefits generated by Ross University,” he said.

Linton pledged to engage the owners of Ross with “clear commitments to deal decisively with investment support and public infrastructure improvements that are needed to facilitate the operations in Dominica.”

He said the UWP will propose to Adtalem, opportunities for profitable growth into medi-tourism with a private public Hospital where it can provide clinical training for studies while treating American patients with American standard medical service, for a fraction of the US cost.

“We will also explore with Adtalem, a partnership for the establishment of a research and development facility for herbal medicines, primarily geared towards the emerging nutritive global industry for plant-based medicinal and wellness products, especially medical cannabis [marijuana],” the UWP leader added.

He said a UWP administration’s “Nature Island Investment Attraction Programme” will target the world’s foremost green technology corporations and universities interested in research development of climate friendly technology solutions.