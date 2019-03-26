The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) will be naming a candidate for the Salybia Constituency soon, Claudius Sanford, who contested the last general election for the party, has said.

In a letter to constituents, Sanford said the party will be putting forward a ‘solid and competent’ candidate to contest the next general election, which is constitutionally due in 2020.

“Be patient, the declaration will be timely,” he wrote. “Let us be united around our candidate in this election.”

In February, UWP leader, Lennox Linton, said that his party will contest all 21 constituencies on the island.

He confirmed that 14 candidates have already been selected, however, a person for the Salybia Constituency was not on the list.

He said someone will be named soon, sparking speculation who the candidate will be. The name of Cuban-trained Dr Worrel Sanford was heavily discussed but there has been no confirmation on the matter from neither he nor the UWP. Dr. Sanford contested the 1990 general election on a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) ticket in the constituency and won. He resigned in 1993.

When the DLP recently named Cozier Frederick as its man for the next general election in the constituency and there was no word from the UWP, there were suggestions that the party was either unable or unwilling to name a candidate.

But it appears that Claudius Sanford, who has already made it clear that he will not be contesting the next general election, is putting all of this to rest.

“As we get ready to usher in our new candidate and new leadership in the constituency, I am humbled but it gives me great joy and fulfillment to reach out to you,” he wrote in his letter. “The issues and vision that I advocated for on behalf of the constituency still remains pertinent today. As a people, we still yearn for leadership at the constituency and national level. This is evident in the constant changing of candidates on the opponent’s side at every election even after four consecutive terms of the people’s mandate.”

He stated that the new candidate will breathe in what he described as “a new lease on life” in the constituency.

“I have no doubt that the candidate which Team Dominica will soon introduce to you my fellow constituents will usher a new lease on life, will be an inspiration to you the many young men and women who continue to struggle to live a life of fulfillment, the mothers and fathers who toil day after day to make ends meet, the craft producers and vendors who find it tough to make a living plying your trade and the farmers who have had no choice but to abandon our rich agricultural lands because you have been forgotten,” Sanford wrote.

Sanford, who rose through the ranks of the UWP and was once deputy leader, urged constituents not to be “tricked this time around with the DLP strategy of new candidates, bribery and deceptiveness.”

“It is clear that we deserve better and UWP team Dominica will provide competent leadership at the constituency level in this election and going forward,” he said.

The Salybia Constituency consists of the Kalinago Territory, Atkinson, Antrizle and parts of Concord.