UWP to present former Marpin cameraman as candidate for Paix Bouche

Dominica News Online - Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 2:23 PM
Davis George

Former cameraman at Marpin 2K4, Davis George, who will be the United Workers Party (UWP) candidate in the Paix Bouche constituency for the upcoming general election, will this evening for the first time, be presented to the people of that constituency.

This will take place at a meeting to be held from 7:00 pm this evening in George’s home village of Calibishie.

This is part of a series of presentations of candidates at the constituency level leading up to a meeting in Roseau on May 19, 2019 at which the UWP will present all of its 21 candidates for the election.

