UWP presents its 21 candidates for next general election May 19

The United Workers Party (UWP) is all set to formally introduce its 21 candidates for the upcoming general election, to Dominica and the rest of the world.

The team will be officially introduced at a special ceremony to be held at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard on May the 19th.

“On Sunday, 19th May our 21 member team of champions for real change in the governance of the affairs of Dominica, our Isle of Beauty, our Isle of Splendor will be presented to the people of Dominica, to the people of the Caribbean and the rest of the world,” Leader of the UWP Lennox Linton announced during a press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.

Linton added, “This team was very carefully selected to represent the best alignment of leadership and management resources to the responsibility of national development and we are pleased to introduce the team to you.”

He said the UWP team has been put together to serve on the solid foundation principles of equal opportunity, social justice and balanced, harmonious people-centered development.

“This is a team that will have front and centre, nature island citizen engagement and participation that brings government, people, businesses, civil society groups and neighbourhoods in a collective effort to make Dominica the real authentic, one and only Nature Island of the World,” he stated. “This is a team that will be focused and committed to good transparent accountable government that is about solutions, positive results, fair treatment and just rewards for all.”

Linton went on to say that his team will focus on education, healthcare, sports and entertainment opportunities, affordable land and housing for all.

“A team that will pursue continuous improvement to the livelihoods and standards of living of all the citizens of Dominica,” he said. “A team that will fix its attention on civility, responsible, global citizenship and respect for diversity and unity of purpose in all citizens,” he noted.

Furthermore, he said his party’s election team will ensure that there are disaster prevention and management systems to prevent loss of life, avoid fatal damage to administrative, social and economic systems, “mitigate damage to public and private property and achieve speedy recovery and reconstruction in times of natural disaster.”

“A team that will ensure we continue to have the best water quality…,” Linton said. “A team that will look after the emergence growth of green businesses, green jobs, climate resilience, minimizing our carbon footprints, reducing consumption and eliminating waste.”

He said this team has committed itself to excellence in endeavors at home and abroad.

The vision of the UWP is to make Dominica the best place to live, the best place to work and the best place to enjoy life.

The event is set to begin at 3:00 pm on Sunday May 19.