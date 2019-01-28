UWP upbeat about more fruitful ties with French neighborsDominica News Online - Monday, January 28th, 2019 at 8:13 AM
The United Workers Party says it is optimistic about wider, deeper and stronger cooperation with Dominica’s French neighbors in the Caribbean Sea when it takes the reins of government.
A four-member UWP delegation headed by Political Leader, Lennox Linton, met with national and municipal leaders in Martinique from January 25 – 27, 2019 to explore possibilities for cooperation in areas of mutual development interest, a release from the party stated.
According to the release, Linton says “there are exciting possibilities for government to government and people to people development initiatives in education, culture, health care, agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, environment protection and disaster management.”
The release continues, “The UWP leader says his team was heartened by the eagerness for closer cooperation and the solidarity for a more integrated Caribbean region expressed by the Martinique officials,” . “He is confident that his party in government will provide the leadership and management Dominica needs to join its French neighbors in practical people-centered collaboration that will generate a wide range of human development benefits.”
The party’s delegation to Dominica’s southern French Caribbean neighbor included UWP President Isaac Baptiste, Deputy Political Leader Joshua Francis and Foreign Policy Consultant Crispin Gregoire.
The release states that the UWP team visited colleague, Dr Sam Christian, who was airlifted to La Meynard Hospital in December 2018 for emergency care following a vehicular accident in which he sustained a fractured pelvis. Dr Christian is currently recovering at a Rehabilitation Centre in the community of Carbet on Martinique’s west coast.
“He extends his thanks to the government and people of Dominica for supporting him through the difficult and emotional challenges of achieving full recovery,” the UWP release stated.
2 Comments
It was always Rosie’s vision to strengthen ties with both Martinique and Guadeloupe.. Unfortunately this regime lead by lazy, incompetent Skerrit and his other MISLEADERS, never took this on board .Their focus is on passport selling and having unfair elections .
Dominica is, and will remain the last KarKarRat country in the region under those lazy clowns.
I never thought that Dominica would plunge to where lazy Skerrit has brought it today .
Well done Workers
Well done Workers
Workers are Working!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Good!
Begin to do something for the benefit of Dominica instead of writing nasty stories and digging up dirt as a daily occupation. Maybe, just maybe, you may begin to see some light at the end of your tunnel. Mr. Gregoire if this is a result of your advice then keep advising, just guard against another escapade in the Sahara with questionable “Fronts”.
I see that this was coupled with a visit to Dr. Christian. It is good that he was assisted like any other Dominican to save his life. Good work all involved!
You cannot say to remove the person who is there and show nothing to reassure people that you have something to offer as an alternative. I see Mr. Francis in the picture. Your next turnaround has to be to operate on principle. You cannot flip flop and take the moral high ground as a political convenience. Those not blinded by partisan support will see through you.
You all get ten marks for this one! Let us see how many more you can amass!