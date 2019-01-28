The United Workers Party says it is optimistic about wider, deeper and stronger cooperation with Dominica’s French neighbors in the Caribbean Sea when it takes the reins of government.

A four-member UWP delegation headed by Political Leader, Lennox Linton, met with national and municipal leaders in Martinique from January 25 – 27, 2019 to explore possibilities for cooperation in areas of mutual development interest, a release from the party stated.

According to the release, Linton says “there are exciting possibilities for government to government and people to people development initiatives in education, culture, health care, agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, environment protection and disaster management.”

The release continues, “The UWP leader says his team was heartened by the eagerness for closer cooperation and the solidarity for a more integrated Caribbean region expressed by the Martinique officials,” . “He is confident that his party in government will provide the leadership and management Dominica needs to join its French neighbors in practical people-centered collaboration that will generate a wide range of human development benefits.”

The party’s delegation to Dominica’s southern French Caribbean neighbor included UWP President Isaac Baptiste, Deputy Political Leader Joshua Francis and Foreign Policy Consultant Crispin Gregoire.

The release states that the UWP team visited colleague, Dr Sam Christian, who was airlifted to La Meynard Hospital in December 2018 for emergency care following a vehicular accident in which he sustained a fractured pelvis. Dr Christian is currently recovering at a Rehabilitation Centre in the community of Carbet on Martinique’s west coast.

“He extends his thanks to the government and people of Dominica for supporting him through the difficult and emotional challenges of achieving full recovery,” the UWP release stated.