Opposition Leader and Leader of the United Worker’s Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has dismissed rumours that deputy leader of the party, Joshua Francis, will be replaced at the upcoming general elections.

Linton’s announcement dispelled speculation stemming from a call by DLP operatives for Francis who won the Roseau South seat for the UWP in 2014, to be “kicked out” because of domestic and personal issues.

Declaring that the UWP will contest all 21 constituencies, Linton on Thursday named Francis on a list of 13 confirmed candidates and said the candidates for Grand Fond, Vieille Case, Petite Savanne, Soufriere, Cottage, Grand Bay and Kallinago Territory will be announced soon.

The confirmed candidates are:

Roseau South – Joshua Francis

Glenroy “Soso” Cuffy – Roseau Central

Danny Lugay – Roseau North

Felix Thomas – Mahaut

Francisca Joseph – La Plaine

Jefferson James – Portsmouth

Nicholas George – Colihaut

Monelle Williams-Jno Baptiste – St. Joseph

Ernie Lawrence-Jno Finn – Castle Bruce

Hector John – Salisbury

Ezekel Bazil – Wesley

Marcus Romain – Cottage

Lennox Linton – Marigot