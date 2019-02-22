UWP will contest all 21 constituencies – LintonDominica News Online - Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at 11:14 AM
Opposition Leader and Leader of the United Worker’s Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has dismissed rumours that deputy leader of the party, Joshua Francis, will be replaced at the upcoming general elections.
Linton’s announcement dispelled speculation stemming from a call by DLP operatives for Francis who won the Roseau South seat for the UWP in 2014, to be “kicked out” because of domestic and personal issues.
Declaring that the UWP will contest all 21 constituencies, Linton on Thursday named Francis on a list of 13 confirmed candidates and said the candidates for Grand Fond, Vieille Case, Petite Savanne, Soufriere, Cottage, Grand Bay and Kallinago Territory will be announced soon.
The confirmed candidates are:
Roseau South – Joshua Francis
Glenroy “Soso” Cuffy – Roseau Central
Danny Lugay – Roseau North
Felix Thomas – Mahaut
Francisca Joseph – La Plaine
Jefferson James – Portsmouth
Nicholas George – Colihaut
Monelle Williams-Jno Baptiste – St. Joseph
Ernie Lawrence-Jno Finn – Castle Bruce
Hector John – Salisbury
Ezekel Bazil – Wesley
Marcus Romain – Cottage
Lennox Linton – Marigot
