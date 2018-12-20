Val Ferry has extended the spirit of Christmas to two institutions in Dominica this festive season “to show our appreciation to Dominicans”.

On Wednesday December 19, the company visited Community Hostels Inc (the Grotto Home) and Dominica Infirmary and donated appliances and grocery hampers to these institutions.

The contributions came from Val Ferry, Roseau, Portsmouth, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

General manger of Val Ferry Dominica, Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles, said it was essential to make this contribution as a way of showing gratitude to Dominica for supporting Val Ferry.

“This is a historical occasion for Val Ferry and it’s our pleasure in just four months in the business in Dominica, we felt it was important to give back and to say thank you to Dominica for the patronage for Val Ferry thus far.”

He made special mention two of the Val Ferry boats that ply the route from Guadeloupe to Dominica and gave contributions to the different institutions including the Grotto Home.

“We have two boats that commute in Dominica: The Ideal and Sunny Day, and we felt that it was important to bring some sunshine into the hearts of people at the grotto and felt it was important to give back to some of our unfortunate citizens of our beautiful nation.”

Administrative assistant at Community Hostel Ink (Grotto Home), Kimmy Paul, thanked Val Ferry for their donations and support.

“I would like to say a special thankyou to Val Ferry on behalf of the board of directors of Community Hostel Ink. We really do appreciate the hamper you have given with the appliances, water and everything else you have given. It’s the thought that counts; we are not left alone. We feel like everybody is for us especially Val Ferry.”

She says currently, Grotto Home has 28 members “and counting” and added that most of the damage caused by Hurricane Maria, has been repaired.

At the Dominica Infirmary, Charles said it was necessary to give back to the elderly, because it is because of their efforts and battles, “we are here today.”

“It is important to come here because the elderly …… those are the ones who actually battled and have us here today. So, we felt it our civic responsibility to come here and bring that Christmas cheer to the elderly at the infirmary.”

Assistant Director of the Dominica Infirmary, Clannis John Baptiste, thanked Val Ferry for their donation and encouraged other institutions to follow in their footsteps.

“Thank you to Val Ferry for this wonderful and kind gesture that is being bestowed upon us here today. It is indeed Christmas and we are indeed [having] a merry Christmas here at Dominica Infirmary because of you guys. I just only hope that other institutions like yours can do the same to give back to the elderly.”

The Gospel Light Academy and the New Age Residential Care Home in Portsmouth also received donations from Val Ferry.