Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning over the backing of the Washington and many Latin American nations and prompting socialist, Nicolas Maduro, to break relations with the United States, MSNC has reported.

Speaking to supporters outside the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, socialist leader Maduro said he would give U.S. diplomatic personnel 72 hours to leave Venezuela, which is suffering from a hyperinflationary economic collapse.

U.S. President Donald Trump formally recognized Guaido shortly after his announcement and praised his plan to hold elections. That was swiftly followed by similar statements from Canada and a slew of right-leaning Latin American governments, including Venezuela’s neighbors Brazil and Colombia.

Read more…