Venezuela breaks relations with US; gives American diplomats 72 hours to leave countryMSNBC - Thursday, January 24th, 2019 at 10:09 AM
Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning over the backing of the Washington and many Latin American nations and prompting socialist, Nicolas Maduro, to break relations with the United States, MSNC has reported.
Speaking to supporters outside the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, socialist leader Maduro said he would give U.S. diplomatic personnel 72 hours to leave Venezuela, which is suffering from a hyperinflationary economic collapse.
U.S. President Donald Trump formally recognized Guaido shortly after his announcement and praised his plan to hold elections. That was swiftly followed by similar statements from Canada and a slew of right-leaning Latin American governments, including Venezuela’s neighbors Brazil and Colombia.
The majority of Venezuelans don’t even know Juan Guido but this man is the self appointed president of Venezuela. Imagine that! If this is allowed to happen, it only sets a dangerous precedent for any popular rogue individual to declare himself /herself president. Only tumult and civil war can emerge from such a misguided power grab.
No one with their eyes closed knows how wicked the USA is. do your research. the death of the banana Industry in our country was the fault of the USA. don’t be sheep. BAAAH
How come thy still exporting bananas, even the UK from St Lucia then?
The truth is, what we seeing, reading, and hearing about Venezuela is foretaste of what will sonn happen in Dominica if we don’t get rid of Skerrit. I feel the removal of Skerrit is the last thing to crash
Venezuela has a vast reserve of crude oil which the Americans are very keen on seizing and shipping back to America for refining. The rich guys in America are already rubbing their hands at the prospect of getting their hands on the venezuelians oil. It is only little people in insignificant little countries like ours that want to believe that what the Americans want to do in Venezuela is in the interest of the venezuelian people. Perfect examples are Iraq, Libya and Syria. I hope the Russians and the Chinese stop Trump in his Tracks.
Skerrit back is against the wall,he side with this brutal dictator,yet his kids are born in the usa,let trump and his administration get a hold of the news,maduro days are numbered,the people have had it and the usa is backing them,matter of time for you skerrit,dictators never rise to always fall.your trying the same route in dominica.
America will not remove it’s diplomats.. Let’s see what Maduros will do!! I know dictators are the loudest sets of cowards alive..I hope that America has it’s dossier on Maduros accomplices like Dominica, where elections are unfairly conducted,and opposition politicians are harrassed.
The call for electoral reform must continue.!!!
%, the US is not a bastion of democracy. Every time America invades a country, it is for selfish motives. When a powerful countries uses its might to bring about regime change, things usually exacerbate. Recent glaring examples are Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia commits the most heinous atrocities against its own people. It has one of the worst human rights record on earth. Yet, the US and Saudi Arabia have the strongest diplomatic relationship. How do you reconcile that with their threat to invade Venezuela? I’m no supporter of President Madera but military intervention in a country to change the leadership sets a dangerous precedent. Even may staunch, bona fide, Venezuelan opponents reject the idea of an US invasion of their country. If the US was genuine about upholding democracy around the world they would have cut all diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. Don’t have a closed mind on this issue. An American invasion is bad for our hemisphere.
You are correct .I am just looking at what’s Maduros next move .. I
So sad, wicked souls. Y would a man do that to his own people.Am very disappointed in Dominica for supporting that wicked soul. If Dominica don’t ask for forgiveness they to will feel the heat.
Dominica is no different .
Remember the world saw the number of people who were at the Financial Center recently, hoping to be helped by Skerrit.
Remember Israel Khan himself, the Trinidadian lawyer said that Dominica is an impoverished country .