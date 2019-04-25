Venezuela to leave OAS on April 27, 2019

As of Saturday April 27, 2019 Venezuela will no longer be a member of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The Venezuelan Embassy in Dominica made the disclosure in a media release issued today, Thursday April 25, 2019.

“The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in the Commonwealth of Dominica, informs the Dominican people, and its authorities in general, that as of Saturday April 27, 2019 the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will definitely leave the OAS after having complied with all the requirements,” the release stated.

The process of Venezuela’s exit from the organization started in 2017 when Venezuela complained that the OAS has been acting against its own fundamental principles. It said the hemispheric organization had become an instrument for the domination and exploitation of the Venezuelan people “through legal contraptions, acts of hypocrisy and mediatic deceptions that, far from promoting democracy as it corresponds, impose servile governments to the empire.”

“Proof of this,” the release continues,”is that it intends to accept the participation of a false representative of Venezuela, named illegally, because it has the backing of the American government.”

Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations and alternative representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Samuel Moncada, announced in early April that his nation would leave the OAS on April 27 in defiance of the “racist ‘Monroe Doctrine’” and United States President Donald Trump’s continued attempts to “run over the countries of the continent” with the help of OAS leadership. However, he said the move “will never defeat the ideas of our liberators,” and added that Venezuela “will always be an independent, free and sovereign nation!”

Moncada later tweeted, ” The path to war is to allow a Trump’s agent to occupy Venezuela’s chair in the OAS in order to request an invasion for ‘humanitarian reasons’. That process has already begun with Almagro’s [OAS Dtrector-General] support who lies to the entire world about what has never been decided.”

A week earlier, the OAS director released a statement calling the self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guiado, the country’s “legitimate President.” Almagro said this is so based on a Jan. 10 OAS member vote “to not recognize the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro’s new term.”

The resolution passed 19-6 with eight abstentions and one absence.

“The Permanent Council has no authority to recognize governments; the decision is a null propaganda act… It has never had that power and even less so has it tried to impose it with 18 votes or simple majority,” responded Moncada in a tweet in reference to the OAS pronouncements.

The release from the Venezuelan Embassy in Dominica states, “In this sense, the Venezuealn people, with joy and defense of their right to live in peace, will be mobilized in support of the legitimate, constitutional and democratically elected government of President Nicolas Maduro Moros.

“For the respect of international law and the peace of our people, we will overcome,” it concludes.