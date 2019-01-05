Venezuela’s Supreme Court has banned opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, from leaving the country and frozen his bank accounts, according to CNN.

The move comes amid an escalating power struggle, after Mr Guaidó declared himself interim president last week.

He has been backed by the US and other countries. President Nicolás Maduro has major allies too, including Russia.

A group of North and South American countries has meanwhile opposed any outside military involvement.

Peru’s foreign minister Nestor Popolizio said the Lima Group – a 14-country body including Canada set up in 2017 to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Venezuela – was opposed to “military intervention”.

US officials have stated that all options to resolve the crisis “are on the table”.

