VENUES CHANGED FOR HURRICANES’ HOME MATCHESCricket West Indies Inc. - Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 at 12:56 PM
JOHN’S, Antigua– Cricket West Indies advisedon Wednesday that it has approved a change in venues for two of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ home matches in the Digicel Regional 4-Day Championship.
The change will impact on the third and fifth round matches against the Guyana Jaguars and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force respectively.Hurricanes will now face Jaguars and Red Force at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts, which is now set to stage all of the home matches of the Leewards’ franchise.
The change has occurred, due to the unavailability of the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, which is being used to shelter Barbudan residents evacuated to Antigua, following the passage of Hurricane Irma in September.
A revised schedule of matches is below.
SCHEDULE OF MATCHES
(Scheduled daily start time 10 am, except where indicated in brackets)
Round 1 – October 26 to 29
Jaguars vs Scorpions – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana (9:30 am)
Pride vs Red Force – Kensington Oval, Barbados (3 pm)
Volcanoes vs Hurricanes – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Round 2 – November 2 to 5
Red Force vs Scorpions – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
Volcanoes vs Jaguars – Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St. Lucia
Round 2 – November 1, 2, 4, 5
Pride vs Hurricanes – Kensington Oval
Round 3 – November 9 to 12
Scorpions vs Pride – Sabina Park, Jamaica (3 pm)
Hurricanes vs Jaguars – Warner Park, St. Kitts
Red Force vs Volcanoes – Queen’s Park Oval
Round 4 – November 16 to 19
Hurricanes vs Scorpions – Warner Park
Red Force vs Jaguars – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (3 pm)
Volcanoes vs Pride – Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Vincent
***BREAK***
Round 5 – November 30 to December 3
Scorpions vs Volcanoes – Sabina Park
Hurricanes vs Red Force – Warner Park
Jaguars vs Pride – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Round 6 – December 7 to 10
Scorpions vs Red Force – Sabina Park
Hurricanes vs Pride – Warner Park
Jaguars vs Volcanoes – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Round 7 – December 14 to 17
Jaguars vs Hurricanes – Guyana National Stadium (3 pm)
Red Force vs Pride – Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Volcanoes vs Scorpions – Darren Sammy National Cricket Ground (3 pm)
***BREAK***
Round 8 – January 4 to 7
Red Force vs Hurricanes – Queen’s Park Oval
Scorpions vs Jaguars – Sabina Park
Pride vs Volcanoes – Kensington Oval
Round 9 – January 11 to 14
Scorpions vs Hurricanes – Sabina Park
Pride vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval
Volcanoes vs Red Force – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Round 10 – January 18 to 21
Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval
Jaguars vs Red Force – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – Warner Park (3 pm)
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.