JOHN’S, Antigua– Cricket West Indies advisedon Wednesday that it has approved a change in venues for two of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ home matches in the Digicel Regional 4-Day Championship.

The change will impact on the third and fifth round matches against the Guyana Jaguars and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force respectively.Hurricanes will now face Jaguars and Red Force at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts, which is now set to stage all of the home matches of the Leewards’ franchise.

The change has occurred, due to the unavailability of the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, which is being used to shelter Barbudan residents evacuated to Antigua, following the passage of Hurricane Irma in September.

A revised schedule of matches is below.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

(Scheduled daily start time 10 am, except where indicated in brackets)

Round 1 – October 26 to 29

Jaguars vs Scorpions – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana (9:30 am)

Pride vs Red Force – Kensington Oval, Barbados (3 pm)

Volcanoes vs Hurricanes – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Round 2 – November 2 to 5

Red Force vs Scorpions – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Volcanoes vs Jaguars – Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St. Lucia

Round 2 – November 1, 2, 4, 5

Pride vs Hurricanes – Kensington Oval

Round 3 – November 9 to 12

Scorpions vs Pride – Sabina Park, Jamaica (3 pm)

Hurricanes vs Jaguars – Warner Park, St. Kitts

Red Force vs Volcanoes – Queen’s Park Oval

Round 4 – November 16 to 19

Hurricanes vs Scorpions – Warner Park

Red Force vs Jaguars – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (3 pm)

Volcanoes vs Pride – Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Vincent

***BREAK***

Round 5 – November 30 to December 3

Scorpions vs Volcanoes – Sabina Park

Hurricanes vs Red Force – Warner Park

Jaguars vs Pride – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)

Round 6 – December 7 to 10

Scorpions vs Red Force – Sabina Park

Hurricanes vs Pride – Warner Park

Jaguars vs Volcanoes – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)

Round 7 – December 14 to 17

Jaguars vs Hurricanes – Guyana National Stadium (3 pm)

Red Force vs Pride – Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Volcanoes vs Scorpions – Darren Sammy National Cricket Ground (3 pm)

***BREAK***

Round 8 – January 4 to 7

Red Force vs Hurricanes – Queen’s Park Oval

Scorpions vs Jaguars – Sabina Park

Pride vs Volcanoes – Kensington Oval

Round 9 – January 11 to 14

Scorpions vs Hurricanes – Sabina Park

Pride vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval

Volcanoes vs Red Force – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Round 10 – January 18 to 21

Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Jaguars vs Red Force – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)

Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – Warner Park (3 pm)