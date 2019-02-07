Vince Henderson says he will not be a candidate in the next electionDominica News Online - Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at 11:21 AM
Chairman of the upcoming Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Delegates conference and ambassador to the US and the OAS, Dr. Vince Henderson, has dispelled speculation about him running again as a candidate for the DLP.
Henderson made it clear during a press conference on Wednesday, that despite suggestions which have emerged in recent times that he could be a DLP candidate for the next general election, this just isn’t the case.
Henderson is the former parliamentary representative for the St Joseph Constituency. He did not seek re-election in 2009 and was replaced by Kelver Darroux.
“I am not a candidate for elections. I felt that I have served and I continue to serve in different capacities and every time I am called to serve you, I am always prepared to do that and this time I am not a candidate,” he said.
Darroux also announced recently that he will not be contesting the St. Joseph seat for the DLP in the next general election.
Meanwhile, Henderson said the DLP will be making some changes for the next election.
“The Dominica Labour Party sees itself as changing to build a new Dominica…,” he declared. “Labour Party is the change; it is the change that people will be anticipating at the next polls and that change will be, returning new candidates and old ones too.”
He added that the terms “new” and “old” were not defined by age but in terms of participation.
Henderson stated that the party expects to see a slate of candidates in upcoming election which will consist of people who have a track record of service in their communities and personal achievement – people who have always been there to help to build Dominica.
“And these candidates will be selected to represent their people in the Parliament of Dominica and to sit in the cabinet to help to build Dominica,” the former parliamentary representative and cabinet minister asserted.
10 Comments
He is a U.S citizen, so he wont give it up for this when he is seeing labour going down so enjoy FREE MONIES while it last.
“Vince Henderson says he will not be a candidate in the next election” Good Vince, So Please On your way out take failed Skerrit and his hopeless waste of time 18 failed ministers with you. Trump the tramp will accommodate them. Bedfellows linking together in the White House.
Change is a must labour must go
But wait nuh…
The other day when Vince used the phrase “free money” in relation to contributions towards dat ‘elusive’ geothermal project, it caused me to ponder as to the quantity of dumbness that has taken up residence in his mind.
Prang….prang, look now I see mister uttering more unadulterated foolishness about Labour party is the change Dominicans are anticipating and “that change will be, returning new candidates and old ones too.” Can anybody make sense of these paradoxical utterances of Vince?
There are however 2 critical inferences to be made from the conflicting statements of Vince:
1. Vince & the Skerrit Labour party are acknowledging that Dominicans are indeed looking for & getting set for A CHANGE at the next general elections.
2. The Labour government of Skerrit is in serious trouble. Publicly, they may put on a show of being mighty, but in their inner sanctum, they’re seeing an election defeat hurtling towards them.
Stay tuned y’all….
Vince is enjoying his salary and the good life in the US compliments of the Dominica Tax Payers. Why would he come back and run? He didn’t break any ground here. I announced weeks ago that Isaac and Robbie and out and Mrs. Skerrit will be contesting the Roseau Central Seat. She even asked for their support of her candidacy. “Hartley Henry” already gave Skerrit the “Blue Print” for the next general election. Vince is merely confirming what sources have already indicated.
And who are DLP candidates for St Joseph.and Grand Fond?
Of course is an agent of change …….change……small change nuh…..left over from $1 when you buy sometime for 90cents…Change.
The DLP is finished unless they drop Skerrit. They need to realise that Skerrit is not for the party but rather for himself. He is planning to turn DA into a dictatorship and then he doesn’t need the party no more. All you will see!
Why is Vince Henderson running election campaign in Dominica when he is the overseas-based Ambassador to the United States? Is that the change he is talking about?
“The Dominica Labour Party sees itself as changing to build a new Dominica…” Give me a break! The DLO has had the last 19 years to bring positive transformational change to Dominica. And they have failed. Now, in the upcoming elections, they are portraying themselves as the agents of change. Magway sa!