The Office of Disaster Management in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is holding a CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training course for the southern communities, to develop a cadre of volunteers who are competent in supporting the CERT Program.

The training started on December the 10th and will end on December the 14th.

“I think that it is important not only to train persons but to sensitize them, because these are the leaders in the community…our nurses, our police officers, our teachers…,” Assistant Chief Education Officer Dr. Jeffrey Blaize said while addressing the opening ceremony held at Jimmit on Monday .

According to him, “This activity will be profoundly important for you, not only from a professional capacity, but also from a personal capacity as well, because you are going to gain knowledge that you would not otherwise have been able to access and that is important.”

He stressed that participants are going to benefit both personally and professionally, from this activity.

The CERT program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skill, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

In addition, members also receive training on Introduction to Disaster Services, Mass Care and Shelter & Operations and Shelter Simulations.