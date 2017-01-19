The Rotary Club of Dominica hosted its 23rd VOSH Mission across the country, from Monday, January 16th to January 19th 2017, and according to Health Care Services director Dr. Laura Esprit, “reports are coming in as it being successful.”

Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity (V.O.S.H. International) is a non-governmental, non-sectarian, apolitical organization, and is dedicated to the provision of eye and vision care services for persons who are below the poverty level and without access to local eye care. Their goal is to help people see again by correcting their vision with glasses.

Esprit stated that the mission is another initiative that can be boasted about as being successful, where “the patients are the direct beneficiaries.”

“It is quite admirable how the VOSH’s are providing services to all the people with mildness, professionalism and just a sense of concern and happiness. Additionally, it was really pleasing to see how satisfied the clients were in receiving the service,” she said.

As claimed by Esprit, VOSH has become a “household name” in Dominica.

The VOSH team, under the Management of Dr. Dan Wrubel, has provided eye and vision care services this week to clinics in the communities of La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Pointe Michel, Mahaut, and Goodwill.

To facilitate order, persons have been pre-screened by nurses at the clinic and the team seeks the cooperation of the public in that regard.

The Rotary Club of Dominica collaborated with the Rotary Club of Eaton Rapids, Michigan U.S.A. 23 years ago to plan and implement the V.O.S.H. project. The annual V.O.S.H. mission was highly anticipated by the Dominican public and has been successful since its inception.

On average over 1,500 people receive complete eye examinations each year and most receive prescription eyeglasses and “sun shades”. Persons who received glasses were required to make a minimum contribution of $25.