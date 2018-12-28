Waraka Sewenal Festival 2018 successfully stagedDominica News Online - Friday, December 28th, 2018 at 8:20 AM
The 6th edition of the Waraka Sewinal Festival was held on Saturday December 22, 2018 in Atkinson.
The festival featured a Séwinal Concert and Street Party from 7:00 p.m. with performances by Bann Akayo, Ophelia, Tasha P, Gregory Rabess, Karina Cultural Group, Jean Luc Bruney and Wyllis Joseph. Piman Zozyo, a jing ping band from the Kalinago Territory also performed.
Addresses at the opening ceremony were delivered by Gregory Rabess, Communications Manager of the Waraka Events and Tourism Development Committee and Hon. Cassius Darroux, Parliamentary Representative for the Salybia Constituency.
A moment of silence was dedicated to Sewinal stalwarts who have passed away in recent years including Emmanuel Bo Durand, Alfred Saxo Laurent, Reginald Jiji Antoine, Roderick Durand and Sam Durand.
Following the concert, the street party swung into action with the popular Signal Band, Bruk Out and local DJs. Local foods and beverages were also be available.
Other festival-related activities included a Sewinal Chofé on Friday December 21 at the festival site and at the High Rise Bar. That event featured a bamboo cannon bursting competition and DJ sounds. As part of activities leading up to the Festival, a Christmas tree lighting event was held at Antrizle on Saturday December 15, featuring performances by Bann Akayo and the Young Achievers Youth Group.
The Waraka Séwinal Festival is held under the auspices of the Waraka Events and Tourism Development Committee and the Atkinson/Antrizle Village Council. The festival is aimed at attracting more locals and overseas visitors to Atkinson while at the same time promoting the séwinal tradition and culture. Waraka is the Kalinago name for Atkinson. This year’s festival has as its theme, “ Strengthening the Culture for Future Generations ”.
Sponsorship for this year’s festival was provided by the Office of the Prime Minister (the headline sponsor) and Discover Dominica Authority, Air Sunshine, Marigot Credit Union, Springfield Trading Ltd and H.H.V Whitchurch and Company Ltd.
The Sewinal Tradition: Background Information
Séwinal is one of the fundamental aspects of our Christmas celebrations in Dominica. Séwinal is a serenade involving a group of jing ping musicians and singers who go from house to house at nights, singing and playing local Christmas songs and well known Christmas carols. The term ‘Séwinal’ is derived from the French word ‘serenade’.
Séwinal has a particular flow from start to finish. The séwinal group first approaches the house being visited very quietly and assembles outside the front door. The group then sings/plays a song. This is followed by a short speech, which includes greetings and appeals to be invited inside. The group then sings another song. At this point the group is invited in and the séwinal session continues for about an hour. During that time there is singing, dancing, jokes, fun, laughter and of course the drinks, local beverages ginger beer, sorrel, coffee and rum. When it’s time to leave, the group sings a departing song, gives thanks to the homefolks and departs for the next house. This pattern continues all night.
Séwinal coincides with the period of advent in the Catholic Church calendar. Sewinal groups start making their rounds from the last week in November. This continues in December and climaxes on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The séwinal tradition has declined in recent years due to various social and economic factors. The village of Atkinson (Waraka) however has kept up this tradition and can be considered the séwinal capital of Dominica.
In 1990, Bann Akayo of Atkinson released the first-ever cassette recording of séwinal music entitled Mizik Séwinal. This helped to make the tradition of séwinal better known in recent years. Since then we have seen more recordings of Christmas music by local artistes and groups.
The Waraka Séwinal Festival is an annual event aimed at reviving and promoting the sewinal tradition in Dominica and attracting visitors to the island and the local community. The festival is organized by the Waraka Events and Tourism Development Committee (formerly the Sewinal Festival Committee) in collaboration with the Atkinson/Atkinson Village Council.
The séwinal tradition exists in most Caribbean countries. In Venezuela for example it is known as parranda. In Trinidad it is called parang and séwinal. In Puerto Rico it is known as aguinaldo.
