The 6th edition of the Waraka Sewinal Festival was held on Saturday December 22, 2018 in Atkinson.

The festival featured a Séwinal Concert and Street Party from 7:00 p.m. with performances by Bann Akayo, Ophelia, Tasha P, Gregory Rabess, Karina Cultural Group, Jean Luc Bruney and Wyllis Joseph. Piman Zozyo, a jing ping band from the Kalinago Territory also performed.

Addresses at the opening ceremony were delivered by Gregory Rabess, Communications Manager of the Waraka Events and Tourism Development Committee and Hon. Cassius Darroux, Parliamentary Representative for the Salybia Constituency.

A moment of silence was dedicated to Sewinal stalwarts who have passed away in recent years including Emmanuel Bo Durand, Alfred Saxo Laurent, Reginald Jiji Antoine, Roderick Durand and Sam Durand.

Following the concert, the street party swung into action with the popular Signal Band, Bruk Out and local DJs. Local foods and beverages were also be available.

Other festival-related activities included a Sewinal Chofé on Friday December 21 at the festival site and at the High Rise Bar. That event featured a bamboo cannon bursting competition and DJ sounds. As part of activities leading up to the Festival, a Christmas tree lighting event was held at Antrizle on Saturday December 15, featuring performances by Bann Akayo and the Young Achievers Youth Group.

The Waraka Séwinal Festival is held under the auspices of the Waraka Events and Tourism Development Committee and the Atkinson/Antrizle Village Council. The festival is aimed at attracting more locals and overseas visitors to Atkinson while at the same time promoting the séwinal tradition and culture. Waraka is the Kalinago name for Atkinson. This year’s festival has as its theme, “ Strengthening the Culture for Future Generations ”.

Sponsorship for this year’s festival was provided by the Office of the Prime Minister (the headline sponsor) and Discover Dominica Authority, Air Sunshine, Marigot Credit Union, Springfield Trading Ltd and H.H.V Whitchurch and Company Ltd.