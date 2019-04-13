Watch live boadcast of CCJ Media Day

Dominica News Online (DNO) brings you a live broadcast of CCJ Media Day which is being held by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) today, Saturday April 13, 2019.
The live stream will be in two parts: (1) Presentation from the Judges and Invited Guests and (2) Courtroom Tour and IT Demonstration.
Watch Presentation from Judges and Invited Guests, now underway, below.
Watch Courtroom Tour and IT Presentation which is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm, below.
