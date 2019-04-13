Watch live boadcast of CCJ Media Day

Dominica News Online - Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 9:52 AM
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

Dominica News Online (DNO) brings you a live broadcast of CCJ Media Day which is being held by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) today, Saturday April 13, 2019.

The live stream will be in two parts: (1) Presentation from the Judges and Invited Guests and (2) Courtroom Tour and IT Demonstration.

Watch Presentation from Judges and Invited Guests, now underway, below.

 

Watch Courtroom Tour and IT Presentation which is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm, below.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.