Watch live boadcast of CCJ Media Day

Dominica News Online (DNO) brings you a live broadcast of CCJ Media Day which is being held by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) today, Saturday April 13, 2019.

The live stream will be in two parts: (1) Presentation from the Judges and Invited Guests and (2) Courtroom Tour and IT Demonstration.

Watch Presentation from Judges and Invited Guests, now underway, below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch Courtroom Tour and IT Presentation which is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm, below.